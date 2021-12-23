AIN'T TOO PROUD Cancels Performance On Monday, December 27

Click Here for More Articles on AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud on Broadway has announced that it has canceled its performance on Monday, December 27. Read the production's full statement here:

We intend for performances to resume on Tuesday, December 28. pic.twitter.com/IoLI3MWjE2 - Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 23, 2021

