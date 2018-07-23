AIN'T TOO PROUD Breaks Kennedy Center Box Office Record

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced that Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations, which premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, has broken the single-week box office record for the week ending Sunday, July 22, with a gross of $955,660.50. The critically acclaimed production, that ended its sold-out, five-week, pre-Broadway run on Sunday, broke the previous record of $916,877.00, held by the Kennedy Center's own 2011 hit production of Follies.

The Washington Post says Ain't Too Proud is "Dazzling and ready for Broadway!" DC Theatre Scene raves "5 stars! To take in this astonishing new musical about the lives and careers of The Temptations is tantamount to a religious experience."

Ain't Too Proud also broke records at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50-year history. The musical will next play enagements in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre (August 21-September 30, 2018) and in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre (October 11-November 17, 2018).

Before The Temptations became the greatest R&B group of all time (Billboard magazine 2017), they were just five young guys on the streets of Detroit. After getting discovered by Berry Gordy and signed to his brand-new label, Motown Records, it took them 24 tries before they finally had a hit song. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

With a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Mosseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo.

The creative team also includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), and Steve Rankin (fight direction). Orchestrations are by Drama Desk Award winner and six-time Tony nominee Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour.

Leading this production as The Temptations is Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jeremy Pope as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. Ain't Too Proud also features Esther Antoine, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Rodney Earl Jackson Jr., Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Joshua Morgan, Sainr Aubyn, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its core values of imagination and excellence, as well as its educated and adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. In four decades, four million people have enjoyed nearly 400 shows at Berkeley Rep. These shows have gone on to win five Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, and many other honors. In recognition of its place on the national stage, Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. Its bustling facilities-which include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, the Berkeley Rep School of Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley-are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You