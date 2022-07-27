AILEY MOVES NYC!, A Free Summer Dance Celebration Continues Through August 1

Embracing people throughout its hometown, the Ailey organization presents Ailey Moves NYC!, a summer celebration with free events happening in all five boroughs through - August 1. Offerings include performances, dance classes, Revelations workshops, and screenings of Jamila Wignot's acclaimed 2021 documentary Ailey.

Ailey Moves NYC! kicked off on Saturday, July 23, in partnership with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage at the Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk with a free West African Dance family workshop and performance by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The series continues this week with Ailey Extension bringing its "real classes for real people" to Times Square, the "Crossroads of the World." On Tuesday July 26 at 2pm participants will learn foundations of mambo with Katherine Jimenez during a NY Style Mambo class that takes Latin dance back to its roots followed by a 3pm West African dance class with Maguette Camara. New Yorkers are invited to dance along to their favorites tunes with Judine Somerville's Broadway Jazz class on Wednesday, July 27 at 2pm.

Ailey II, the celebrated Second Company to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, performs on Thursday, July 28 at Bryant Park Picnic Performances in Manhattan at 7pm. Universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best early-career dance talent with the passion and artistry of today's most outstanding choreographers, the gifted 12-member ensemble presents Andrea Miller's PsÅ«khe, Ailey company member Yannick Lebrun's Saa Magni and Francesca Harper's Freedom Series.

Other venues throughout the ten-day festival include Far Rockaway Beach in Queens; Snug Harbor Cultural Center in Staten Island; and Little Island (Pier 55) in Manhattan. Ailey Moves NYC! concludes in Harlem's at Marcus Garvey Park on Monday, August 1 at 8pm, with a screening of Jamila Wignot's powerful documentary Ailey. Screenings of the film during Ailey Moves NYC! are presented in collaboration with Rooftop Films. Programming highlights include:

Ailey Extension NY Style Mambo class with Katherine Jimenez-Times Square Alliance, Tuesday, July 26, 2 PM

Ailey Extension West African class with Maguette Camara-Times Square Alliance, Tuesday, July 26, 3 PM

Ailey Extension Broadway Jazz class with Judine Somerville-Times Square Alliance, Wednesday July 27, 2 PM

Ailey II Performance with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater soloist-Bryant Park Picnic Performances, Thursday, July 28, 7 PM

Ailey Arts In Education Revelations Workshop led by former Ailey company members RenÃ©e Robinson and Amos Machanic, as well as West African Workshop with Fatima Logan-Alston-Little Island, Friday July 29, 3 PM

A full calendar of events can be accessed here. Photo and Broadcast opportunities: Onsite interviews, live remotes and stand-ups can be coordinated upon request. ABOUT THE AILEY ORGANIZATION: In accordance with groundbreaking choreographer Alvin Ailey's dictum that "dance is for everybody," the Ailey organization offers dance performances, training and education and community programs that use the American modern dance tradition and the beauty of the African American heritage and other cultures to enlighten, unite and inspire all people. Ailey's permanent home-the largest building dedicated to dance in New York City, the dance capital of the world-named The Joan Weill Center for Dance, is located at 55th Street at 9th Avenue in New York City. For more information, visit www.alvinailey.org.

