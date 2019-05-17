AFTERGLOW Will Be Performed at Coney Island USA Tonight

Following their two-night capacity success last week at the House of Yes with 'Sex Ed', the Visceral Abstractions collective and acclaimed absurdist theater company is to perform 'Afterglow' - a special edition of burlesque, circus, puppetry and comedy at Coney Island USA's Sideshow Theater tonight.

The event, produced by Juanita Cardenas, a.k.a the performance artist Lucy Licious, is programmed as part of Coney Island USA's annual Burlesque at the Beach series - curated by The Great Fredini and Bambi. The season is a celebration of the revival of the most glorious and notorious of the "girlie revues" in Coney Island history.

Cardenas will be joined by Dana Abrassart, Tamara Ochoa, Maya Shah, Erin Blaire, Camille Habacker, Tiappa and others in an exclusive, one night only performance hosted by the comedian Matt Roper under the guise of his alter-ego Wilfredo.

Afterglow at Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn NY 11224, tonight Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10pm. 18+ to enter. 21+ with I.D. to drink. $20 tickets available at Coneyisland.com.





