AFM Local 802 Releases Statement Applauding Governor Cuomo's Reopening Announcement

Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer has released a statmenet in response to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that venues, including theaters, would open up to 33% capacity for indoor performances in April.

"Local 802 applauds today's decision by Governor Cuomo to allow a limited reopening of live performances in New York starting on April 2. This landmark announcement has been a long time coming and we need it now more than ever. All along, we've urged the state to open the arts as safely and as expeditiously as possible in order to give audiences and tourists what they crave: the world's best live music and art, presented in a safe and responsible format, to make our city's recovery a reality. New York's labor movement, including Local 802, will act as partners to ensure that producers and employers protect our audiences, musicians and arts workers.

We urge all producers of live music to take advantage of today's announcement and begin hiring musicians again as soon as possible, while following all safety protocols and honoring all pre-existing collective bargaining agreements. We are ready, willing and able to do our part to re-open New York and welcome our return as the live music capital of the world."