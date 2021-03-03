Beginning April 2, Event, Arts and Entertainment Venues in New York Can Reopen at 33% Capacity

Click Here for More Articles on NYC Updates

During a press conference that New York governor Andrew Cuomo held today, it was announced that New York event, arts and entertainment venues holding less than 10,000 people would be allowed to reopen at 33% capacity beginning April 2. Up to 100 people will be allowed indoors, and 200 people will be allowed outdoors.

See the video of the press conference below:

With attendee testing the capacity would increase to 150 people indoors, and 500 people outdoors, with social distancing and face coverings required by all attendees.

Cuomo tweeted today, revealing today's COVID statistics:

"Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,323. Of the 218,069 tests reported yesterday, 7,704 were positive (3.53% of total). Sadly, there were 75 fatalities."

Today's update on the numbers: Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,323. Of the 218,069 tests reported yesterday, 7,704 were positive (3.53% of total). Sadly, there were 75 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/BFPPhIcxiE - Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 3, 2021

It was announced that for residential gatherings, beginning March 22, the outdoor limit has been raised from 10 to 25 people. For social gatherings, the limit for public spaces indoors will go from 50 to 100. For outdoor events, it will increase from 50 to 200. Social distancing and mask requirements remain in place.

This news comes following the announcement that indoor family entertainment centers and places of amusement can open with a 25% capacity limit beginning Friday, March 26. Outdoor amusement parks can open with a 33% capacity limit beginning Friday, April 9. Large stadiums and arenas, including Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, opened last month at 10% capacity. NYC movie theaters can reopen starting March 5, at 25% capacity and a maximum of 50 people per screen.

There is no news yet on when Broadway performances will resume.