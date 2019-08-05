ABC Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More

To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid."

Following her breakout role as the voice of Moana in the Walt Disney Pictures film "Moana," Auli'i Cravalho will make a splash as Ariel in the live studio production of "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" Oscar®-nominated, and GRAMMY®, Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning R&B artist, actor and producer Queen Latifah is set to play Ursula. Renowned reggae musician, singer, DJ, actor and GRAMMY-winning artist Shaggy will voice the beloved crustacean, Sebastian, in this musical reinterpretation. Additional cast announcements will be made at a later date.

The announcement was made today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award®-winning Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted's Hamish Hamilton, who will also direct, Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart. Also executive producing is Richard Kraft, producer and director of the acclaimed Hollywood Bowl productions of "The Little Mermaid" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."



Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You