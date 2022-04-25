A WALK ON THE MOON: The Pre-Broadway Engagement in NJ!
Buy Tickets Now https://georgestreetplayhouse.org/shows/show/walk-moon/ A New Musical Based on the Hit Film Performances Begin April 26 A Walk on the Moon: A New Musical Book & Additional Lyrics: Pamela Gray Music & Lyrics: Paul Scott Goodman & AnnMarie Milazzo Musical Supervision: Andy Einhorn Choreographer: Josh Prince Based on the Miramax and Village Roadshow Pictures/Punch Productions and Jay Cohen Motion Picture written by: Pamela Gray Director: Sheryl Kaller Sponsored by Sharon Karmazin www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org At The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ (732) 246-771