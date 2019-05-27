A Very Musical Memorial Day - Broadway Salutes Our Troops!

Once a year, Americans remember the lives lost in service to our great country. Stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage have been the topics of countless films, television series, and of course, stage productions.

Today, we celebrate our armed forces with just a few musical numbers from shows that tribute their sacrifice.

The Civil War: Union and Confederate soldiers, slaves, historical figures, and civilians tell the story of the bloodiest conflict in US history.

On the Town: Three American sailors spend their 24-hour shore leave in a helluva town- New York City, before returning to war in 1944.

White Christmas: Two World War II veterans enlist the help of their friends from the army to surprise their former General, at his lodge in Pine Tree, Vermont.

1776: While John Adams and the Continental Congress squabble over independence, General George Washington's troops fight the Red Coats during the American Revolution. This is the Army: Spanning across both World Wars, a father and son entertain the troops (and eventually the President) with patriotic musical revues. South Pacific: A Navy nurse and Marine Lieutenant each struggle with racial prejudice in their own island romances, while restless American seabees await an end to the war.

An American in Paris: An American solider decides to stay in Paris after serving in World War II and gets help from new friends to imagine a future brighter than the atrocities they've recently witnessed.

Hamilton: Alexander Hamilton helps General George Washington strategize an end to the American Revolution and a plan for the country's future.





