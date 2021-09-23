A SOLDIER'S PLAY to be Adapted into a Limited Series Starring David Alan Grier

A Soldier's Play will be adapted into a limited series starring David Alan Grier. Grier will also executive produce the project with Sony Pictures TV.

Deadline reports that the play's title will be changed to A Soldier's Story. Grier, who is nominated for a Tony award for his role as Sgt. Vernon Water in the play, will play the character's father in the new limited series.

The play takes place in 1944, as a black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that painfully still reverberates today, the mystery of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece has finally arrived on Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

Aside from Grier, the recent Broadway production is also nominated for Best Revival of a Play, Best Scenic Design of a Play, Best Costume Design of a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Director (Kenny Leon), and Best Leading Actor (Blair Underwood).