A SIGN OF THE TIMES to Offer $19.65 Limited-Time In-Person Rush Tickets

Limited-time, in-person rush tickets are now available for A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring the songs of Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield, and other classic pop hits of the 1960s.

Now, through March 3, 2024, rush tickets purchased at the box office are priced at $19.65, inclusive of fees. In-person rush is available on performance days starting when the box office opens and until tickets are sold out, with a limit of two tickets per person. Rush tickets are subject to availability on a first come, first served basis. A Sign of the Times began previews February 8, 2024, and opened on February 22, 2024 at New World Stages.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Cindy, two-time Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Broadway: Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Broadway: Hamilton,

The Play That Goes Wrong, The Color Purple) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Broadway: 1776, Ain’t No Mo) as Tanya.

The cast also features Cassie Austin (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!), Erica Simone Barnett (Broadway: Matilda the Musical), Alyssa Carol (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Melessie Clark (Regional: Once on This Island, Into the Woods), Jeremiah Ginn (New York: The Immersive Great Gatsby, Murder for Two), Kuppi Alec Jessop (Regional: Mamma Mia!, Legally Blonde), Lena Teresa Matthews (National Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar), Maggie McDowell (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Disaster!), J Savage (Broadway: Bad Cinderella), Justin Showell (National Tour: Hamilton; Off-Broadway: Buena Vista Social Club), Michael Starr (Broadway: Bright Star) and Edward Staudenmayer (Broadway: Girl from the North Country, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman (Roar!, Cassandra Complex), music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church (Broadway: The Lion King, In the Heights), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway/London: School of Rock, London: SuperYou), and direction by Gabriel Barre (Broadway: Amazing Grace; Off-Broadway: Almost Maine, The Wild Party).

The creative team features set design by Evan Adamson (associate designer for The Music Man, Leopoldstadt), costume design by Johanna Pan (Broadway: assistant designer for Sweeney Todd, Hangmen), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Broadway: Chicago, Sweeney Todd), sound design by Shannon Slaton (Broadway: Melissa Etheridge: My Window; The Illusionists), projection design by Brad Peterson (Broadway: associate designer for Camelot, Pictures from Home) and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas (Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Sweeney Todd). Music Director is Britt Bonney. Casting is by JZ Casting.

About A Sign of the Times

The year is 1965. Vietnam was only part of the news. It was an era of Black Power, equal rights, and social wrongs. Journey back to America’s most turbulent decade as a young woman tries to make her way in New York City. A totally original story with such classic songs as “Downtown,” “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Rescue Me,” and “I Know A Place,” plus dozens more, A Sign of the Times explodes with the music you love and the spirit that shaped a generation—and our own.



