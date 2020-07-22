A Play On Zoom From Seven Cities On July 25 & 26 At 2:00 PM
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: SRFF and Nora Armani <rsvp.srff@pb01.ascendbywix.com>
Date: Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 10:29 PM
Subject: A play on Zoom from seven cities on July 25 & 26 at 2:00 PM
To: BroadwayWorld <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>
Can't See This Message? View in a browser
A cast from London, Chicago, Louisville, Princeton, and Los Angeles; a playwright from Kenya; and a director from New York, collaborate to b
SRFF presents a play on Zoom from seven cities on three continents
A cast from London, Chicago, Louisville, Princeton, and Los Angeles; a playwright from Kenya; and a director from New York, collaborate to bring you...
iMigrant Woman
Three women, four stories, five actors
As they seek a better life for themselves and their loved ones, three women run away from dire poverty, escape the ravages of war, and emerge with a new freedom of self-expression.
English translation from the original Italian by Nora Armani.
with
Adriana Belan (Chicago), Edie Pilar Monroy (Los Angeles), Raquel Appiah (London), Rita Hight (Louisville), Samar El-Zein (Princeton).
written by
Valentina Acava Mmaka
directed by
Nora Armani
There will be a Q&A with playwright Valentina Acava Mmaka (Kenya), director Nora Armani (New York), and the cast members.
Two LIVE performances on Zoom - July 25th & 26th, 2:00 PM.
Tickets $10 (to donate more if you wish, or to pay what you can, please go to 'Donation' in the ticket link. A link will be sent to you to join the Zoom session.
Tune in to the LIVE YouTube chat on Juhl Media with Nora Armani discussing the play and the current state of the arts & theatre.
Forward this email to your friends, or share it on Facebook here.Tickets80 La Salle Street, New York, NY, United States212 253 2022
Share Via:You've received this email because you are a subscriber of this siteIf you feel you received it by mistake or wish to unsubscribe, click here
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
Amid Grievance Filed by Actors Equity, Walt Disney World Finds Ways to Work Around Absent Equity Performers
The Orlando Sentinel has reported that while Walt Disney World and Actors' Equity Association prepare to discuss a grievance filed by Actors' Euqity, ...
Adam Schiff and Judy Chu Introduce 'Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act'
Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) introduced the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Act to ensure that wor...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...