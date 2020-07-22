A Play On Zoom From Seven Cities On July 25 & 26 At 2:00 PM

---------- Forwarded message ---------

A cast from London, Chicago, Louisville, Princeton, and Los Angeles; a playwright from Kenya; and a director from New York, collaborate to b

A cast from London, Chicago, Louisville, Princeton, and Los Angeles; a playwright from Kenya; and a director from New York, collaborate to bring you...

iMigrant Woman

Three women, four stories, five actors

As they seek a better life for themselves and their loved ones, three women run away from dire poverty, escape the ravages of war, and emerge with a new freedom of self-expression.

English translation from the original Italian by Nora Armani.

with

Adriana Belan (Chicago), Edie Pilar Monroy (Los Angeles), Raquel Appiah (London), Rita Hight (Louisville), Samar El-Zein (Princeton).

written by

Valentina Acava Mmaka



directed by

Nora Armani

There will be a Q&A with playwright Valentina Acava Mmaka (Kenya), director Nora Armani (New York), and the cast members.

Two LIVE performances on Zoom - July 25th & 26th, 2:00 PM.

Tickets $10 (to donate more if you wish, or to pay what you can, please go to 'Donation' in the ticket link. A link will be sent to you to join the Zoom session.

