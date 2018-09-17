A New Life: Josh Groban Dishes On His New Sound and His Latest Acting Gig

Josh Groban has been mighty busy since ending his Tony Award-nominated run in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. With some exciting new projects in the pipeline, Josh sat down with the Los Angeles Times to dish on his Broadway experience, an experimental new album and fall tour, and his latest acting role on the new Netflix series, The Good Cop.

Of his Great Comet debut, Josh said, "It toughened me up. This business is hard anyway, but eight shows a week was unlike anything I've experienced before. Broadway also teaches you the power of collaboration."

Josh's experience on Broadway was so transformative, he credits his multi-talented Great Comet family for being the inspiration for his experimental new sound on the album, Bridges.

Josh is also bringing his Broadway wisdom to the small screen, taking on his first major leading role in the new series, The Good Cop. He credits Comet director, Rachel Chavkin with preparing him for his new role as a very good cop living in the shadow of a disgraced father.

"Rachel Chavkin went through every line with me, word by word. In four or five months of rehearsal, she was able to do with me what I would've continued doing had I finished at Carnegie Mellon. She taught me what my process needed to be regardless of the environment."

Despite taking some sonic chances on his new album. Josh maintains that his musical theatre compilation, "Stages" was his most intimidating project to date,

He said, "People said writing songs was brave, but I was fearless going into that; I was living my teenage rebellion at, like, 30. With "Stages," I felt a reverence and a nervousness about singing those songs, and I had to dig myself out of that hole emotionally every time I went into the vocal booth."

Read the full interview with Josh at The Los Angeles Times.

Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans globally with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances and comedic film and television appearances. He is the only artist who has had two albums on the Top Ten Bestselling Albums list in the past decade, according to Billboard. Groban has released seven studio albums and received numerous Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016 he embarked on an extensive North American tour to support his album Stages, titled "Josh Groban: On Stage." That year, Groban also made his Broadway debut in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. He received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for the role. Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through the arts.

