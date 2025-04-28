A NICE INDIAN BOY Rom-Com, Starring Jonathan Groff, Sets Digital Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Nice Indian Boy, the romantic comedy film starring Tony-winner Jonathan Groff and Karan Soni, has set its digital release for Tuesday, May 6, following a theatrical run. The screenplay by Eric Randall (Elsbeth) is based on the play of the same name by Madhuri Shekar.

The movie follows Naveen Gavaskar (Soni), a self-effacing, soft-spoken doctor with a boisterous mother, seemingly perfect sister and quiet father. The Gavaskars are outwardly accepting of Naveen’s sexuality but have never had to confront it in practice. While at temple, Naveen meets Jay Kurundkar (Groff), a white man adopted by two Indian parents. Naveen is slowly charmed and softened by Jay’s sincerity and confidence. They fall in love—even as Naveen avoids telling his family about Jay.

As their relationship progresses, Naveen's family has to navigate accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams. After comic misunderstandings, frank fights, and emotional revelations, Naveen and Jay’s hard-won love makes his family face the reality of their own relationships. And through a sweetly woven reconciliation, they come together to plan Naveen & Jay’s own big, Indian wedding. Also starring Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, A Nice Indian Boy was directed by Roshan Sethi.

Hot off his Tony Award win last year, Groff is back on Broadway as Bobby Darin in the new musical Just in Time, playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre.. Groff's other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life.

