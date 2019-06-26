A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Presents HARRY POTTER AND THE SEXY HALLOWS

Once again Harry Potter and his pals come to celebrate his birthday with Cherry Pitz and the performers at Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and this year she has organized a special birthday party where she promises that nothing will go wrong again. But Harry is not used ot calm and happy, and when things indeed do begin to go wonky Cherry suspects it is Harry himself that is causing the trouble and organizes and intervention hopefully she can get Doctor Phil on board to help.

Hosted by Handsome Brad and Cherry PItz, with performances by Bimini Cricket (Harry Potter), Bradford Scobie (Percival Graves), Le Grand Chaton (Gilderoy Lockhart), Kittyhawk Boone (Rita Skeeter), Luna Lee, Miranda Raven, Venatrix and more!

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series burst onto the world in the late 1990s and has been a massive cultural phenomenon every since. Amusement parks, movies, games, candy, tribute music, drinks... you name it, it's out there to be found. "But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." Dumbledore in Harry Potter: The Prisoner of Azkaban. So get ready for a big dollop of joy at the annual Harry Potter Birthday Burlesque show!

Eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 11th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!

Joe The Shark and Cherry Pitz Present:

A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque tribute to Harry Potter and the Sexy Hallows

at The Slipper Room NYC

167 Orchard Street, NYC

Thursday July 11th, 2019

Admission: $15 / $25 pre-sold reserved seating

For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com

Doors 7:00 / Show at 8:00

www.hotsytotsyburlesque.com

Sorry, The Slipper Room is 21+





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You