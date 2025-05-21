A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO STEPHEN KING is Coming to The Slipper Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cherry Pitz & Handsome Brad will present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to Stephen King

at The Slipper Room on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz are thrilled to have been hired as caretakers at the Overlook Hotel. As the summer season begins, they're preparing a burlesque spectacular for the hotel's permanent residents-a lively lineup of ghosts, monsters, and supernatural entities who just want to have a good time.

The event will be hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad, and feature acts by Fem Appeal, Mary Cyn, Bitsy Brulee, Cunning Stunt & Desiree DeSade.

Gogo by: World Wide Blond

Stage Kitten: Betty Brash

This tribute will celebrate the American master of horror himself-Stephen King. With over 60 novels and 200 short stories, his iconic tales have terrified and thrilled readers for generations. This June, we're bringing rhinestones and tassels to Carrie, It, The Mist, Pet Sematary, Gerald's Game, and The Shining. What fun!

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque is turning 18! Since our debut in April 2007, we've dazzled packed houses with our monthly nerdlesque tributes to cult classics and beloved fandoms. Audiences keep coming back for the wild twists, dazzling costumes, and sheer joy of our theatrical burlesque soap opera.

Each month, you're invited to The Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women, where we raise funds (and G-strings) to keep the lights on and the glitter flowing. Along the way, we've battled Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, the ghost of Vincent Price, network censors, evil from other dimensions-and most recently, COVID-19. But no matter the foe, House Mother Cherry Pitz and her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise you laughs, tassels, and fabulous nerdy fun!