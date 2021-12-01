A Drunk Texts A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Duplex

The Drunk Texts annual intoxicating (and intoxicated) performance of A Christmas Carol is back with drinking games, carols, and drunk puppets at TWO performances! Anything could happen when we mix Scrooge with booze, so drink spirits with the spirits in your holiday finest and find out what does - all drunken denominations welcome!

Catch the show December 11th and 19th at 7pm at The Duplex. $15 + 2 drink minimum, $20 at the door - tickets at thedrunktexts.com.

The Drunk Texts dusts off classical texts, or texts made classical, in performances that combine drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, the interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even safely volunteer for a crucial cameo line. Drink along with them as they bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.