A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Tops List of Most-Produced Plays of the Year!

American Theatre magazine, published by Theatre Communications Group (TCG), has just released its annual lists of the Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights for the new season.

Where do these numbers come from? "This year, we received 387 season announcements, which totaled 2,280 entries," Diep Tran explains in American Theatre Magazine. "From those raw numbers, we crunched them to tally the Top 10 Most-Produced Plays and the Top 20 Most-Produced Playwrights of the 2018-19 season. All seasons are self-reported by TCG member theatres (which number 531 at press time). To tally only full productions, we sifted out readings, workshops, and shows with less than a week onstage. And as usual we exclude A Christmas Carol and plays by Shakespeare, to make more room on our list for everyone and everything else."

TOP 20 MOST-PRODUCED PLAYWRIGHTS OF 2018-19

1. Lucas Hnath: 33

2. Lauren Gunderson: 29

3. Dominique Morisseau: 26

4. Lynn Nottage: 20

5. Karen Zacarías: 18

6. Kate Hamill:18

7. Paula Vogel: 18

8. Lisa Kron: 17

9. Simon Stephens: 17

10. August Wilson: 16

11. Sarah DeLappe: 13

12. Ken Ludwig: 12

13. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins: 11

14. Jen Silverman: 11

15. Christina Ham: 10

16. Enda Walsh: 10

17. Tennessee Williams: 10

18. Bess Wohl: 9

19. Duncan Macmillan: 9

20. Sam Shepard: 9

TOP 10* MOST-PRODUCED PLAYS OF 2018-19 (*Actually 11 due to a tie)

1. A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath: 27

2. Sweat by Lynn Nottage: 16

3. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon: 13

4. The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe: 13

5. Fun Home, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel: 12

6. Indecent by Paula Vogel: 12

7. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon: 13

8. Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías: 12

9. Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau: 11

10. Once, book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, based on the film by John Carney: 9

11. Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen: 9

Visit www.americantheatre.org for more info.

Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe

