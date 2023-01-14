A Crash Course on PARADE

Ready to go back to the old hills of Georgia? As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond will bring their acclaimed performances to Broadway in two-time Tony nominated director Michael Arden's new production of Parade. The production will play Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews starting Tuesday, February 21 ahead of a Thursday, March 16 official opening night. This strictly limited engagement will play through Sunday, August 6 only.

Want to know more about the show? We've got you covered!

What is Parade about?

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Is Parade based on a true story?

Yes. The musical dramatizes the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory manager who was accused of raping and murdering his thirteen-year-old employee in 1913, and the events that followed.

Who wrote Parade?

Parade features a book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and was co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

Why is Parade called Parade?

Parade's title refers to the Confederate Memorial Day parade, which took place on the day of the crime, and the coressponding pride and resentment felt by the community long after the Confederacy fell decades before.

What songs are from Parade?

Some of Parade's most famous songs include "The Old Red Hills of Home," "This Is Not Over Yet," and "All the Wasted Time."

Has Parade been revived before?

This will be Parade's first Broadway revival. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1998 starring Brent Carver and Carolee Carmello, and went on tour in 2000 starring Andrea Burns and David Pittu. It opened in London's West End in 2007, led by Bertie Carvel and Lara Pulver- the latter joined T.R Knight in a 2009 LA production. In 2015 a concert production palyed Avery Fisher Hall, starring Laura Benanti, Jeremy Jordan, Ramin Karimloo, Joshua Henry, and Andy Mientus.

Did Parade win any Tony Awards?

The show was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 1999 and won for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.