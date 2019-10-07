A Concert Of Songs From The New Musical THE SPECTACLE OF SPECTRES Comes to the PIT Loft

Join us on All Souls' Eve, the one night of the year when the dead can walk among the living. Nineteenth Century Theatre impresario William Niblo intends to give the permanent residents of Brooklyn's Green-wood Cemetery a show like they've never seen before. You'll meet outlandish figures from history such as Boss Tweed, the notoriously crooked Tammany Hall politician, Rose Howe, a socialite famed for giving her dog a lavish funeral, and Lola Montez, a performer who toured the world with her scandalous spider dance. Green-wood residents Leonard Bernstein and Fred Ebb team up for a duet! But can Niblo carry off his grand spectacle when the truth comes back to haunt him? This romp through history is directed by Andi Lee Carter (he/him/they/them) and features the talents of Shakira Seale (they/them), Elisabeth Zimmerman (she/her), Lisa (she/her/they/them), Darius-Anthony Robinson (he/him) and Gavin Knittle (he/him). Music direction is by Michael G. Meketa (he/him).

The Spectacle of Spectres is written by Brooklyn-based librettist, lyricist, composer and comedy writer Briana Whyte Harris (she/her), a member of the BMI Librettists Workshop and a graduate of the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

This is a one-night-only event occurs this Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 7 pm, at the PIT Loft (154 W 29th St., New York, NY 10001). Tickets are $12.

Ticket Link: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/the-spectacle-of-spectres-a-musical-evening-in-the-green-wood-cemetery/

Come early for Halloween tricks, treats, and fabulous prizes! Costumes encouraged but not required. This event will also serve as a fundraiser for The Spectacle of Spectres' future development.





