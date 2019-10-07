A Concert Of Songs From The New Musical THE SPECTACLE OF SPECTRES Comes to the PIT Loft
Join us on All Souls' Eve, the one night of the year when the dead can walk among the living. Nineteenth Century Theatre impresario William Niblo intends to give the permanent residents of Brooklyn's Green-wood Cemetery a show like they've never seen before. You'll meet outlandish figures from history such as Boss Tweed, the notoriously crooked Tammany Hall politician, Rose Howe, a socialite famed for giving her dog a lavish funeral, and Lola Montez, a performer who toured the world with her scandalous spider dance. Green-wood residents Leonard Bernstein and Fred Ebb team up for a duet! But can Niblo carry off his grand spectacle when the truth comes back to haunt him? This romp through history is directed by Andi Lee Carter (he/him/they/them) and features the talents of Shakira Seale (they/them), Elisabeth Zimmerman (she/her), Lisa (she/her/they/them), Darius-Anthony Robinson (he/him) and Gavin Knittle (he/him). Music direction is by Michael G. Meketa (he/him).
The Spectacle of Spectres is written by Brooklyn-based librettist, lyricist, composer and comedy writer Briana Whyte Harris (she/her), a member of the BMI Librettists Workshop and a graduate of the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.
This is a one-night-only event occurs this Halloween, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 7 pm, at the PIT Loft (154 W 29th St., New York, NY 10001). Tickets are $12.
Ticket Link: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/the-spectacle-of-spectres-a-musical-evening-in-the-green-wood-cemetery/
Come early for Halloween tricks, treats, and fabulous prizes! Costumes encouraged but not required. This event will also serve as a fundraiser for The Spectacle of Spectres' future development.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Rip Taylor, known for his appearances on both stage and screen died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 84 in Beverly Hi... (read more)
Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Offered Recording Contract
TMZ reports that Grammy-nominated producer Joel Diamond has offered Zamourka a recording contract to create an EDM/Classical crossover album.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Gets Renamed- MJ
The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run ... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Mitzi Gaynor's Appearance on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Mitzi Gaynor will appear on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning!... (read more)
Morgan Freeman and Dana Ivey to Lead Benefit Reading of DRIVING MISS DAISY
The Acting Company presents a one-night-only benefit reading of Driving Miss Daisy, the beloved play by Alfred Uhry, at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter C... (read more)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA On Broadway Welcomes Meghan Picerdo, John Riddle, And Bradley Dean This Month
Meghan Picerno, currently thrilling audiences worldwide as Christine Daaé in the new World Tour of The Phantom of the Opera, will make her Broadway de... (read more)