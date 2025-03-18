A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Sets Streaming Debut on Hulu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on Mar. 27. Directed by Academy Award nominee James Mangold, the film offers an intimate portrayal of Bob Dylan's transformative years in the early 1960s.

Academy Award nominee Timothée Chalamet delivers a captivating performance as Dylan, capturing his evolution from a burgeoning folk artist to a cultural icon. The film delves into Dylan's relationships with contemporaries like Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy), Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), and Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), whose influence shaped his early sound and whose reaction to Dylan’s electric set at Newport became the stuff of legend.

A Complete Unknown was nominated for 8 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director James Mangold and Best Actor Timothée Chalamet as well as 6 BAFTA Awards including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Picture, and 3 Golden Globe Awards Nominations including Best Actor Timothée Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor Edward Norton and Best Drama Picture.



Written by Mangold and Jay Cocks, the film is produced by Fred Berger p.g.a., Mangold p.g.a., Alex Heineman p.g.a., Bob Bookman, Peter Jaysen, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, and Chalamet.