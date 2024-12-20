A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of A Complete Unknown hitting theaters on December 25, the soundtrack has been released on digital platforms. The new album features folk favorites performed by Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and Boyd Holbrook. Listen to it below!

Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in the film, which chronicles the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history. The cast also includes Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, Dan Fogler, Scoot McNair, and Tony-award-winning performer Norbert Leo Butz.

A Complete Unknown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

1. Highway 61 Revisited – Timothée Chalamet

2. Mr. Tambourine Man – Timothée Chalamet

3. I Was Young When I Left Home – Timothée Chalamet

4. Girl From The North Country – Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro

5. Silver Dagger – Monica Barbaro

6. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall – Timothée Chalamet

7. Wimoweh (Mbube) – Edward Norton

8. House Of The Rising Sun – Monica Barbaro

9. Folsom Prison Blues – Boyd Holbrook

10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro

11. Masters Of War – Timothée Chalamet

12. Blowin’ In The Wind – Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro

13. Subterranean Homesick Blues – Timothée Chalamet

14. Big River – Boyd Holbrook

15. The Times They Are A-Changin’ – Timothée Chalamet

16. When The Ship Comes In – Timothée Chalamet & Edward Norton

17. There But For Fortune – Monica Barbaro

18. It Ain’t Me, Babe – Timothée Chalamet & Monica Barbaro

19. Maggie’s Farm – Timothée Chalamet

20. It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry – Timothée Chalamet

21. Like A Rolling Stone – Timothée Chalamet

22. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – Timothée Chalamet

23. Song To Woody – Timothée Chalamet

Set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval in 1961 New York, the movie follows the enigmatic 19-year-old Dylan who arrives from Minnesota with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide.

Bob Dylan has sold more than 125 million records, making him one of the best-selling musicians ever. He has received ten Grammy Awards, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Notable songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," and "Just Like a Woman."