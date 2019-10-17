A CHRISTMAS STORY 2019 National Tour Announces Dates And Cast

For the sixth­ holiday season, Big League Productions' brings their critically acclaimed national tour of A Christmas Story, The Musical, to eight cities across the U.S., opening in Sacramento, CA on November 8, 2019. The tour will also play engagements in New Orleans, LA, Salt Lake City, UT, Reno NV, Fayetteville, AR; Boise, ID, Yakima, WA, and Palm Desert, CA. The heart-warming TONY-nominated Broadway musical brings the classic holiday film vibrantly to life on stage by expanding the movie's iconic moments with breathtaking choreography and joyous songs.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle ("You'll shoot your eye out kid!"). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

The 2019 National Tour will see five leads actors reprising their critically-acclaimed roles in A Christmas Story, The Musical: Ian Shaw returns, alternating the role of the iconic Ralphie Parker with Tommy Druhan. TheaterJones.com hailed Shaw's performance in the 2018 National Tour, proclaiming "Ian Shaw held center stage winningly, personifying the catastrophes of pre-adolescence with insight and carrying the vocal demands with clear, confident Broadway styling." Chris Carsten will once again play the role of the narrating radio personality Jean Shepherd. Returning as Ralphie's parents, Christopher Swan will play The Old Man, with Briana Gantsweg reprising her role as Mother. Lauren Kent will also return as Miss Shields, with William Colin joining the cast as little brother Randy.

Rounding out the cast are Seth Black-Diamond, Matthew Brennan, Beth Conley, Hannah Fairman, Jay Hendrix, Ty Huffman, Erica Jane Hughes, Clementine Kline, John Mahanna, Justin Mock, Armand Munoz, Charles Pang, Emily Rhein, Kailyn Rose Sanders, Dan Smith, Alec Talbott, Maisie Van Vleet, and Keira Belle Young.

A Christmas Story, The Musical features a festive and nostalgic holiday themed score by award winning composer/lyricist team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (TONY AWARD for Dear Evan Hansen, ACADEMY AWARD for La La Land, GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD for The Greatest Showman), and a comic and heartfelt book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 holiday film favorite. The tour features direction by Matt Lenz staged this season by Michael Rader. TONY Award winner Warren Carlyle's Broadway choreography will be reset for the tour by Brooke Martino. A Christmas Story, The Musical features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, with costume design by Lisa Zinni and Michael McDonald, and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. Casting is by Alison Franck, CSA.

