A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces Global Talkback Event With Jefferson Mays, Michael Arden and More

Today, producer Hunter Arnold announced that the film version of A Christmas Carol will host a global streaming talkback on Saturday, December 26 at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT featuring Tony Award-winning star Jefferson Mays, two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden, screenwriter Susan Lyons, Tony Award nominated set and costume designer Dane Laffrey who conceived the film with Arden, and director of photography Maceo Bishop. The talkback will be hosted by Tony Award winner and A Christmas Carol assistant director Nikki M. James.

Ticket buyers will be able to stream the film starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM and then will be able to immediately watch the talkback.

The panel discussion will be archived and available on demand for ticket buyers through the end of the film's streaming window on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available to purchase via www.achristmascarollive.com

A Christmas Carol benefits partner theaters across the United States that have been devastated by the pandemic. Proceeds from ticket sales will provide crucial funding during theater's darkest hour. Theaters are able to market the film directly to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. Tickets purchased directly from the A Christmas Carol website will automatically benefit local community theaters based on ZIP code. Proceeds from tickets purchased outside of the U.S. or non-affiliated ZIP will be divided and shared with the partner theaters.

The partner theater program is a joint project between Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage and currently includes 78 theaters across the country.

A Christmas Carol is based on the 2018 production which made its world premiere at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. It was filmed this fall at New York's United Palace, chosen to preserve the power of the theatrical storytelling Mays and Arden have created.

Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. This theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway's most imaginative directors, Michael Arden.

Staged exclusively for this film and captured live with breathtaking clarity, this must-watch streaming event conjures the powerful spirits of Christmas and brings all the magic of live theatre home for the holidays.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Dane Laffrey (scenic and costume design), Maceo Bishop (director of photography), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Nikki M. James (assistant director).

A Christmas Carol is produced by Hunter Arnold with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata, and Tom Kirdahy serving as Executive Producers for the film.