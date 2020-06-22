A CAPITOL FOURTH Will Be Presented Virtually, Hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams, and Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More!

A Capitol Fourth will present a virtual version of its annual concert, in honor of its 40th anniversary. This year's show is co-hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional live A Capitol Fourth will not be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol; instead, to ensure the health and safety of all involved, this year's concert performances were pre-taped without a live audience, as was the case with the recent broadcast of the National Memorial Day Concert.

The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourth will feature performances by: Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. To mark the program's 40th anniversary, the broadcast will also feature highlights of iconic performances from previous concerts.

A Capitol Fourth will also feature a tribute to our nation's workers on the front lines in the fight against the pandemic, a segment honoring the contributions of African American heroes from our nation's past and present, and a salute to our wounded warriors and their families.

The program will also include a special tribute by John Stamos to our first responders, the doctors, nurses and paramedics, grocery store workers and truck drivers, scientists and mail carriers, new American heroes putting their lives at risk now on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. The segment honoring them will include a musical performance of the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing with You" by SAG Award-winning and Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actress Chrissy Metz (This Is Us, Breakthrough).

The 40th annual broadcast of A Capitol Fourth airs on PBS Saturday, July 4, 2020 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as on Facebook, YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You