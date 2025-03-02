A Broadway Guide to the Oscars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today's the day! In just hours, the 97th Oscars will kick off at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. What should theatre-lovers look out for at the ceremony? Let BroadwayWorld be your guide.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars:

The ceremony will be televised live at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and air live in more than 200 territories worldwide. The red carpet will begin at 6:30 pm ET, live on air and streaming on Hulu. Additionally, E! will air “Live From E!: The Oscars,” beginning at 4 pm ET. Check right back here at BroadwayWorld for live Oscars coverage.

Wicked at the Oscars:

The Wicked movie received 10 nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film was also recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been confirmed as performers for the awards show, kicking off the ceremony with a musical selection currently under wraps.

Nominees of Note:

Colman Domingo was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Sing Sing. Timothée Chalamet was also nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Bob Dylan in the musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Additionally, A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound. In addition to Chalamet, Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro were recognized for their performances.

Emilia Pérez received a total of 13 nominations with recognitions for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture, among others.

Kieran Culkin was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in A Real Pain. Jeremy Strong was also nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for The Apprentice.

Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Conclave.

Left out of the nominations were the choreographers of this year's films. Find out why we think an Academy Award for Best Choreography is well overdue.

View a full list of nominees.

The Presenters:

Broadway veterans Rachel Zegler, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Emma Stone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Ben Stiller, June Squibb will take the stage on Sunday night.

Other presenters will include: Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler,Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.