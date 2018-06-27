A BRONX TALE to Close on Broadway This August

It has been announced that A Bronx Tale, the musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, will close on Broadway Sunday, August 5, 2018.

As of August 5, A Bronx Tale will have played 29 previews and 700 regular performances at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street). The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.

Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri currently appears in the role of Sonny. He performs on Tuesdays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm and Fridays at 8pm.

A Bronx Tale also stars Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys,Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero,Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale) as Young Calogero, Gerald Caesar (The Lion King national tour) as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina,Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Alex J. Grayson, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler,Cary Tedder, Kirstin Tucker, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale to the general public online at www.Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, and in person at the Longacre Theatre box office. Group tickets are available through Dodger Group Sales at 1-877-536-3437.

A Bronx Tale's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

The design team for A Bronx Tale includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design;Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Tara Rubin Casting, Casting; and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose, Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman and Musical Direction is byJonathan Smith.

A Bronx Tale will embark on a North American tour beginning in Rochester, NY on October 14, and will have an official press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018.

