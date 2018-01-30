A BRONX TALE is Launching a North American Tour

They're on the move! A Bronx Tale has just announced a national tour! Producers Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment are pleased to announce a North American tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

The tour will launch in Fall 2018 and will play full-week and multi-week engagements in the 2018-19 touring season and beyond, including Los Angeles (Hollywood Pantages Theatre, November 6-25, 2018), Fort Lauderdale, FL (Broward Center, June 11-23, 2019), and additional cities to be announced in the coming weeks. National Tour casting will be announced later.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One, The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Awards for Jersey Boys, Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations for A Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!,Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys); and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman (three-time Tony Award winner, It Shoulda Been You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

CHAZZ PALMINTERI (Book) wrote and performed his one-man show A Bronx Tale for the first time in 1989 before moving it off-Broadway. Mr. Palminteri went on to write the screenplay and co-star in the screen adaptation of A Bronx Tale alongside Robert De Niro. Mr. Palminteri has more than 55 movies to his credit as an actor, writer, and director, including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, Mullholland Falls,Faithful (also written by Mr. Palminteri), A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Yonkers Joe, Jolene and most recently Legend starring Tom Hardy. Mr. Palminteri had a recurring role on the hit show Modern Family and has starred in Blue Bloods. Mr. Palminteri directed the HBO series Oz (episode "Unnatural Disasters"), Showtime's Women vs Men, and the feature film Noel starring Susan Sarandon, Paul Walker, and Robin Williams.

ALAN MENKEN (Music) composed the stage and film musicals Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Aladdin and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Mr. Menken's other stage musicals include God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater; The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz; A Christmas Carol; Sister Act and Leap of Faith. Mr. Menken's film musicals also include Life With Mikey, Pocahontas, Hercules, The Shaggy Dog, Enchanted, Tangled and Mirror, Mirror. Some of Mr. Menken's television credits include Galavant, The Neighbors, Lincoln, Sesame Street and more. Mr. Menken won eight Oscar Awards, 11 Grammy Awards (including Song of the Year), seven Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, an Olivier Award, a New York Drama Critics Award, a London Evening Standard Theatre Award, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of Mr. Menken's other awards and honors include Billboard's #1 single and album, Disney Legend, and honorary doctorates from NYU and the North Carolina School of the Arts.

GLENN SLATER (Lyrics) co-created Disney's worldwide smash Tangled (Grammy Winner, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations), and is a three-time Tony nominee for the international hit musicals The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, and current Broadway sensation School of Rock. With longtime collaborator Alan Menken, he wrote all the songs for two seasons of the cult-favorite Medieval musical TV series "Galavant" (Emmy nominee), and a song for the recent animated hit Sausage Party, as well as Disney's Home On The Range and Broadway's Leap of Faith. In the West End, Glenn provided book and lyrics for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. His newest musical, A Bronx Tale, opens on Broadway in 2016. Glenn lives in New York City with his wife, composer Wendy Leigh Wilf, and their sons Benjamin and Daniel.

ROBERT DE NIRO (Director), considered one of the greatest American actors of all time, produced, directed and starred in many iconic films. Mr. De Niro won the 1974 Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role in The Godfather: Part II and the 1980 Academy Award for best actor for his role in Raging Bull. Mr. De Niro received Academy Award nominations for Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, Awakenings, Cape Fear and Silver Linings Playbook. Mr. De Niro is a four-time New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for his work on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Awakenings. In addition to winning the 1981 Golden Globe award for his work on Raging Bull and winning the 2011 Cecil B. DeMille Award, Mr. De Niro was nominated for a total of seven Golden Globe Awards. Mr. De Niro was nominated for six British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Mr. De Niro starred in many other films including Mean Streets, Bang the Drum, Analyze That, Meet the Fockers and more. Mr. De Niro made his Broadway debut in the 1986 play Cuba & His Teddy Bear. Mr. De Niro founded his own production company, Tribeca Film Center, and made his film directorial debut in 1993 with A Bronx Tale.

JERRY ZAKS (Director) won four Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie Award. Mr. Zaks directed many Broadway shows including Hello, Dolly!, Meteor Shower, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, Lend Me a Tenor, House of Blue Leaves, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Anything Goes, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors and more. Mr. Zaks received SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for lifetime achievement and an honorary doctorate of fine arts from his alma mater, Dartmouth College. Mr. Zaks is a 2013 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame.

SERGIO TRUJILLO (Choreographer) is the recipient of an Olivier Award for Memphis and a Tony Award nominee for choreography for On Your Feet! Mr. Trujillo had the honor of having four shows simultaneously running on Broadway: Tony Award Winning Best Musical Memphis (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations), Tony/Olivier Award winning Best Musical Jersey Boys (Greenroom Award, Olivier, Drama Desk, Dora, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Addams Family, and Next to Normal (2010 Pulitzer Prize). Other Broadway credits: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith, Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nomination) and All Shook Up. TV/Film credits include; Jersey Boys (directed by Clint Eastwood), "So You Think You Can Dance," "Triple Sensation," "The 14th American Comedy Awards," "Broadway: The American Musical" for PBS. In December 2012, Mr. Trujillo was distinguished as one of the Top 100 Colombians in the world by President Juan Manuel Santos.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

