A BRONX TALE Brings Pianos to Bronx School with Help from VH1 Save the Music

A Bronx Tale has partnered with VH1 Save The Music to bring a Keys + Kids Grant to the Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx.

Through the grant, the students - in grades six through 12 - will receive new electronic pianos - a Casio Celviano Grand Hybrid GP-500 Piano and three Casio WK-7600 Music Workstations.

The grant was presented to the students as a surprise during a Q&A event with cast members from A Bronx Tale at the school on Thursday, November 16.

In addition, as part of the partnership between A Bronx Tale and VH1 Save The Music, the Young Women's Leadership School of the Bronx's 60-member band had the opportunity to attend a matinee of A Bronx Tale the day before.

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation, Inc. is a New York 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps kids, schools, and communities realize their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, VH1 Save The Music was the first organization in existence dedicated to restoring music programs. Over the past 20 years, the Foundation has donated $53 million worth of new musical instruments to over 2,000 public schools in 257 school districts around the country - impacting the lives of millions of public school students. Get involved at vh1savethemusic.org, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat @vh1savethemusic.

A BRONX TALE stars Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero (Waitress, Bullets Over Broadway) as Sonny, Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies) as Calogero, Will Coombs (National Tour Matilda) as Young Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Bradley Gibson (Rocky, Chicago national tour) as Tyrone, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane.

The ensemble features Michelle Aravena, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Kaleigh Cronin, Sam Edgerly, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Jonah Mussolino as the Young Calogero alternate, Robert Neary, Dominic Nolfi, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Cary Tedder, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, co-directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is available on Ghostlight Records.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

