A BRONX TALE Announces Full Lineup of Tour Stops

Producers Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment are pleased to announce the complete touring schedule for the 2018-2019 season for the North American tour of A BRONX TALE, the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri,music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo.

Hear directly from the creative team about the national tour below!

The North American Tour of A BRONX TALE will hold technical rehearsals and opening performances at the Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY; will play an additional engagement at Proctors in Schenectady, NY prior to the official tour press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of tour dates for the 2018-2019 season is below. Casting will be announced later.

A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in Spring 2016.

Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.

The design team for A BRONX TALE includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design (Tony Award nomination for Thérèse Raquin, Tony Awards for Act One,The Scottsboro Boys); William Ivey Long, Costume Design (six-time Tony Award winner, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Grey Gardens); Howell Binkley, Lighting Design (Tony Award for Jersey Boys, Tony Award nomination for Hamilton); Gareth Owen, Sound Design (Tony Award nominations forA Little Night Music and End of the Rainbow); Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design (Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre, Fun Home, The Visit); Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design (On Your Feet!, Disaster!); Tara Rubin Casting, Casting (Aladdin, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys); and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator (Hand to God, Important Hats of the Twentieth Century). Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose (Jersey Boys), Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman (three-time Tony Award winner, It Shoulda Been You, Bullets Over Broadway) and Musical Direction is byJonathan Smith (Jersey Boys).

A BRONX TALE evolved from the one-man Off-Broadway play, A Bronx Tale, written and performed by Chazz Palminteri in 1989. During the original Off Broadway and subsequent Los Angeles engagements, Robert De Niro came to see the show, and brought the story and star Palminteri to the screen in 1993, making his film directorial debut in the process. Following the success of the film, Palminteri performed the one-man show A Bronx Tale on Broadway in the 2007-2008 Season.

A BRONX TALE's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

A BRONX TALE National Tour Schedule 2018-2019

Rochester, NY Auditorium Theater October 14-21, 2018

Schenectady, NY Proctors October 23-28

Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages November 6-25

San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Nov 27 - Dec 23

Dallas, TX AT&T PAC Dec 26 - January 6, 2019

Denver, CO Buell Theatre January 8-20

Ft. Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann January 23-27

Tampa, FL Straz Center Jan 29 - Feb 3

Greenville, SC Peace Center February 5-10

Nashville, TN TPAC February 12-17

Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theater February 19-24

Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center February 26 - March 3

Oklahoma City, OK Civic Center Music Hall March 5-10

Chicago, IL Broadway in Chicago March 12-24

Washington, DC The National Theatre March 26-31

Boston, MA Boston Opera House April 2-14

Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square April 23 - May 12

Madison, WI Overture Center May 14-19

Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center June 11-23

New Haven, CT Shubert Theater June 26-30, 2019

Additional dates to be added

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

