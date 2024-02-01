A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL To Host Open Call Auditions At The Bitter End In New York City

The producers of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, have announced open call auditions for the actors who can sing and play the guitar for the starring role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the upcoming North American Tour and international productions.

The open call will take place Tuesday, February 13 from 10 AM – 4 PM ET at The Bitter End (147 Bleecker Street), the iconic music venue that helped launched Diamond’s now legendary career.

Actors should be prepared to sing 16-32 bars of a Neil Diamond song of their choice. They are welcome to accompany themselves on the guitar or bring sheet music for an accompanist. Bring a headshot and resume.

Sign-up begins at 9:15 AM ET. Performers will be seen on a first come first serve basis.

Performers not able to be seen in-person are welcome to submit a self-tape. Submit a tape that includes a slate (Name, Height, Location) and you singing 16-32 bars of a Neil Diamond song of your choice while accompanying yourself on the guitar or singing with an accompaniment track. Tapes should be uploaded to a public YouTube link and include the hashtag #CastingNeilDiamond and mention in the video description, “This is for the 2024 Open Call for the role of Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical." Send the link to your tapes and a headshot and resume to casting@theneildiamondmusical.com by Friday, February 16 at 6 PM ET.

Below is a character breakdown:

‘Neil – Then’ (Male, White, Late 20s – Early 40s) - Neil Diamond is a singer-songwriter and one of the best-selling musicians of all time. This track plays Neil Diamond throughout his younger life. Must be a very strong rock singer and actor. Must be able to play guitar.

The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,’ Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,’ Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphy,’ and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.’ They are joined by Jessie Fisher as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke;’ Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond’; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.’

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now’), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond’), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Julie DeVore (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (casting directors), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr.