A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Announces Broadway Run This Fall

Producers Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio announced today that A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will open on Broadway this fall, playing at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, November 2 with an official opening night set for Sunday, December 4.

The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise coincides with the 50th anniversary of a series of concerts Diamond gave in October 1972 at Broadway's venerated Winter Garden Theatre.

To sign up to be among the first to buy tickets to this eagerly anticipated new musical on Broadway, please visit www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com. Additional ticketing information, including on-sale date information will be announced at a later date.

Diamond is a native New Yorker. He was born in Brooklyn and famously attended Erasmus High School and later Brighton Beach's Abraham Lincoln High School. After graduation, he attended NYU on scholarship, dropping out just short of graduation to pursue a career in music. In his legendary career, he has sold out countless venues around the world and across the city including a famous 2015 homecoming when he played the Barclays Center, marking his first concert in Brooklyn in almost five decades.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

A Beautiful Noise, the eagerly anticipated new musical, is currently in rehearsals in New York for its upcoming world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre (106 Boylston Street) where it will play a strictly limited six-week engagement from Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday, July 31. Tickets for the Boston run of A Beautiful Noise are now available at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com.

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production will have music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant) Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award®-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

But above it all, the rockstar is a doting grandfather, loving father, and adoring husband. His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

Casting for the Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise will be announced soon.