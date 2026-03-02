A BABY FOR ME? NO THANK YOU, PLEASE! To Play 2026 NYC Fringe With FRIGID New York

A BABY FOR ME? NO THANK YOU, PLEASE!, written and performed by Bailey Swilley, will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Rat NYC. Performances are scheduled for April 3 at 8:10 p.m., April 6 at 6:30 p.m., April 14 at 9:50 p.m., and April 16 at 9:50 p.m.

The 60-minute solo comedy follows Bailey as she navigates mounting pressure from those around her to have a baby. Through research, reflection, and a pivotal visit to the gynecologist’s office, she confronts questions about identity, expectation, and autonomy, ultimately exploring what it means to trust one’s inner voice.

Swilley is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian whose storytelling has been featured on RISK!, Story Collider, and Love Hurts. She is a Moth StorySLAM winner, and her previous solo shows, Gimme a Sign! and Don’t Tell Our Bosses, were presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. She also hosts the monthly story hour We Love a Theme at Pete’s Candy Store.

The production is directed by Desmond Thorne, founder of the independent sketch comedy group Nerds on Fire. Thorne has directed multiple teams at BoogieManja, participated in the Directing Fellowship at the Magnet Theater, and taught Acting for Sketch. He is also a film programmer at Nitehawk Cinema and a filmmaker.

Tickets are $25 and are available in advance at www.frigid.nyc. Performances will also be livestreamed.