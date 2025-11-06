92NY to Present The Bang Group's NUT/CRACKED - The Nutcracker With A Twist

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back this year by popular demand, step into Nut/Cracked, The Bang Group's version of The Nutcracker. This family-friendly show - part holiday tradition, part comedy - and complete with jazz, tap, and a cheeky dose of humor, is live on stage at 92NY's Kaufmann Concert Hall on December 13 at 2 PM and December 16 at 6:30 PM. The performance is available to stream from December 14th at 12 PM through December 18th at 12 pm.

The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker has enthralled audiences for more than two decades. Nut/Cracked takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, by way of bubble wrap, disco, and take-out noodles. In Nut/Cracked, choreographer David Parker finds beauty in the ridiculous, waltzing us through many incarnations of Tchaikovsky's score including versions by Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller as well as the familiar orchestral suite.

Following each performance, stay for the family-friendly Winter Wonderland Afterparty, co-hosted with The Craft Studio. It's a world of enchantment as Warburg Lounge is transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland. Sweet treats, photo ops, a tap-dancing station, and more festive surprises await! Every activity is included with a performance ticket.