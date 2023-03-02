92NY Presents Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio Plays Schubert, Beethoven, and More

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio plays Schubert, Beethoven, and more, on March 28, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options start at $25 and are available at 92ny.org/event/tetzlaff-tetzlaff-dorken-trio.

A brilliant trio of musicians - violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff and pianist Kiveli Dörken - in a rare NYC engagement featuring one of Beethoven's Opus 1 Trios, a Dvořák masterwork, and Schubert's B-flat Major Trio.

Program:

Beethoven, Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1, No. 3

Dvořák, Piano Trio No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 26

Schubert, Piano Trio in B-flat Major, D. 898

About the Artist

Comprised of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt, the Tetzlaff/Tetzlaff/Vogt Trio made their debut performance at the Rheingau Festival in summer 2004. Since then they have performed to great acclaim in many of the major music centers in Europe and North America.

The Trio made their North American debut in February 2010, and since then have appeared in New York's Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Orange County, Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Princeton, Yale and the Library of Congress. During their fourth North American tour in the 22/23 season, they return to San Francisco for three performances and make their debuts at Duke University, on series in Baltimore, Houston and Troy, NY and at New York City's 92nd St. Y.

Equally busy internationally, the Trio has performed in Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, London, Frankfurt, Bilbao and Luxemburg among other cities.

The Trio's first recording of the three Brahms Trios for Ondine received stellar reviews and was nominated for a Grammy. Their second recording, also for Ondine, will feature the Dvorak Piano Trios and is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2018. Their next release with be the Schubert Piano Trios in November 2022, also for Ondine.

All three musicians are well known soloists and experienced chamber musicians who have collaborated together in various configurations for many years. Christian Tetzlaff and Lars Vogt perform often as a duo and Tanja Tetzlaff is the cellist of the Tetzlaff Quartet. All three artists reside in Germany.

2022/23 TISCH MUSIC SEASON

In this first season curated by 92NY's new Vice President of Tisch Music Amy Lam, the season features 39 events, more than 20 92NY debuts, 31 premieres, and four 92NY commissions. The 22/23 season includes premieres of Joseph Schwantner's guitar quintet Song of a Dreaming Sparrow, a song cycle by Anthony Cheung, and works by Laurie Anderson, Timo Andres, Marcos Balter, Christopher Cerrone, Nicholas DiBerardino, Reena Esmail, inti figgis-vizueta, John Glover, Ted Hearne, Fred Hersch, Stephen Hough, Jimmy López, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Angélica Negrón, Mary Prescott, Caroline Shaw, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Darian Donovan Thomas, Scott Wollschleger, Pamela Z, and more.

Select Highlights:

This season marks the first time 92NY is presenting a fully integrated concert season across genres, including performances by Kate Baldwin, Joshua Bell, Regina Carter, Angela Hewitt, Larisa Martinez, Branford Marsalis,Kelli O'Hara, Eric Owens, Pepe Romero, Caroline Shaw, Sir András Schiff, Daniil Trifonov, and Jessica Vosk.

The World Premiere of a 92NY-commissioned piece from composer Jimmy López, performed by J'Nai Bridges and theCatalyst Quartet.

The New York premiere of Difficult Grace by cellist Seth Parker Woods and dancer Roderick George, presented in collaboration with Harkness Dance Center.

An in-depth two-day Julius Eastman retrospective featuring LA-based music collective Wild Up in three concerts, as well as exhibits, and panel discussions with Eastman friends and scholars examining the life of one of the 20th century's most iconoclastic voices.

The Bach Collegium Japan, conducted by Masaaki Suzuki with baritone Roderick Williams

92NY's signature series exploring the American songbook, Lyrics and Lyricists, continues to explore the best of Broadway, while also highlighting significant contributions to American culture by singer-songwriters across a variety of musical genres such as Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, the Mamas and the Papas, and more.

Two performances as part of an ongoing partnerships with The Curtis Institute of Music.

Jazz, which has been a staple of 92NY's Tisch season since Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus took to the stage in 1955, will be performed by world-class musicians like Branford Marsalis, Fred Hersch, and Regina Carter not just within the renowned Jazz in July series, but throughout the year.