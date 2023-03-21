Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

92NY Names FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL '23 Finalists

2023’s festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series.

Mar. 21, 2023  
The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is an annual open submission choreographic competition which aims to provide opportunities and connections which advance the next generation of creative voices.

Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge to the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide greater visibility, platform and support for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Barkha Patel in May and Annie Rigney in June. Finalists Music From the Sole and MeenMoves are current Harkness Dance Center Artists in Residence.

"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival 's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."

Panelists

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater
Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School
Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company
Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Virtual-Only Program
Streams FREE
Friday, Mar 31, 12 pm - Monday, April 3, 12 pm
FREE with registration - here

Natalia Nikitin
Dream Scene
Melanie Person

Francisco Patricio
Through your eyes
Kyle Abraham

Gabriella Mittenthal
LOLA
Michael Novak

Luna Beller-Tadiar
study for a copy (code surfing)
Janet Eilber

Maria Perez
Teres
Jessica Tong

Kara Jenelle Wade
ÌYÁguration "Wade" excerpt
Dante Puleio

Beatrice Ferrari
DUST
Kyle Abraham

Gerson Lanza
Love Me or Leave Me
Michael Novak

Brandon Coleman
ROLLBACK
Melanie Person

Nattie Trogdon & Hollis Bartlett
UNCONVENTIONAL DANCE: Big Kmart
Dante Puleio

Maxine Flasher-Düzgüneş
strikethrough '21
Kyle Abraham

Enrique Villacreses
5th Møøn
Melanie Person

In-Person Performances
at The 92nd Street Y as part of the Harkness Studio Series
in the Newly Renovated Buttenwieser Hall
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm

Friday's performance is available online from Saturday, April 15, 12 pm - Tuesday, April 18, 12 pm

In Person and Online Tickets from $25

Ye Li
You Will Return
Melanie Person

McKay House and Emma Morrison
there goes the point
Jessica Tong

Stephen Shynes
suRREALIST
Michael Novak

Doron Perk
Pedestrian Ballet
Kyle Abraham

Spencer James Weidie
MEMORY [19]
Janet Eilber

Lily Mello & Kali Petrizzo
I Spit Out the Gold (2022)
Dante Puleio

Mikaela Morisato
Excerpt from "Euphonic Connection"
Michael Novak

Julia Ramirez
A Subject Under Consideration
Janet Eilber

Ruben Andres Castillo Gomez
Los Inmigrantes
Jessica Tong




