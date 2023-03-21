92NY Names FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL '23 Finalists

The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is an annual open submission choreographic competition which aims to provide opportunities and connections which advance the next generation of creative voices.

Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge to the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide greater visibility, platform and support for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Barkha Patel in May and Annie Rigney in June. Finalists Music From the Sole and MeenMoves are current Harkness Dance Center Artists in Residence.

"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival 's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."

Panelists

Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater

Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company

Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School

Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company

Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Virtual-Only Program

Streams FREE

Friday, Mar 31, 12 pm - Monday, April 3, 12 pm

FREE with registration - here

Natalia Nikitin

Dream Scene

Melanie Person



Francisco Patricio

Through your eyes

Kyle Abraham



Gabriella Mittenthal

LOLA

Michael Novak



Luna Beller-Tadiar

study for a copy (code surfing)

Janet Eilber



Maria Perez

Teres

Jessica Tong



Kara Jenelle Wade

ÌYÁguration "Wade" excerpt

Dante Puleio



Beatrice Ferrari

DUST

Kyle Abraham



Gerson Lanza

Love Me or Leave Me

Michael Novak



Brandon Coleman

ROLLBACK

Melanie Person



Nattie Trogdon & Hollis Bartlett

UNCONVENTIONAL DANCE: Big Kmart

Dante Puleio



Maxine Flasher-Düzgüneş

strikethrough '21

Kyle Abraham



Enrique Villacreses

5th Møøn

Melanie Person

In-Person Performances

at The 92nd Street Y as part of the Harkness Studio Series

in the Newly Renovated Buttenwieser Hall

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm

Friday's performance is available online from Saturday, April 15, 12 pm - Tuesday, April 18, 12 pm

In Person and Online Tickets from $25

Ye Li

You Will Return

Melanie Person



McKay House and Emma Morrison

there goes the point

Jessica Tong



Stephen Shynes

suRREALIST

Michael Novak



Doron Perk

Pedestrian Ballet

Kyle Abraham



Spencer James Weidie

MEMORY [19]

Janet Eilber



Lily Mello & Kali Petrizzo

I Spit Out the Gold (2022)

Dante Puleio



Mikaela Morisato

Excerpt from "Euphonic Connection"

Michael Novak



Julia Ramirez

A Subject Under Consideration

Janet Eilber



Ruben Andres Castillo Gomez

Los Inmigrantes

Jessica Tong