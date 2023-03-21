92NY Names FUTURE DANCE FESTIVAL '23 Finalists
2023’s festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series.
The 92nd Street Y, New York announced 21 finalists for Future Dance Festival '23. Created by Harkness Dance Center director Taryn Kaschock Russell, the Future Dance Festival is an annual open submission choreographic competition which aims to provide opportunities and connections which advance the next generation of creative voices.
Conceived as a virtual showcase when 92NY's building was closed due to the pandemic - with the goal of building a bridge to the current generation of directors and industry leaders - 2023's festival will be both virtual and in person on the stage of the newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall as part of the new Harkness Studio series. The Future Dance Festival's mission to provide greater visibility, platform and support for new choreographic talent is evidenced in this season's performance schedule which features two finalists from the inaugural Future Dance Festival - Barkha Patel in May and Annie Rigney in June. Finalists Music From the Sole and MeenMoves are current Harkness Dance Center Artists in Residence.
"It feels almost more important now than it did during the pandemic to continue the work of investing in developing networks which support our future generation of creative voices," comments Russell. "Now is the moment to commit, as a community, to providing continual opportunities to offer and spotlight diverse stories and introduce new audiences to new physical narratives. The Future Dance Festival 's mission, from its inception, was to move the needle forward for the next generation, and we are even more committed to furthering that mission today."
Panelists
Janet Eilber, Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Theater
Michael Novak, Artistic Director, Paul Taylor Dance Company
Melanie Person, Co-Director, The Ailey School
Dante Puleio, Artistic Director, Limón Dance Company
Jessica Tong, Rehearsal Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
Kyle Abraham, Artistic Director, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham
PROGRAM SCHEDULE
Virtual-Only Program
Streams FREE
Friday, Mar 31, 12 pm - Monday, April 3, 12 pm
FREE with registration - here
Natalia Nikitin
Dream Scene
Melanie Person
Francisco Patricio
Through your eyes
Kyle Abraham
Gabriella Mittenthal
LOLA
Michael Novak
Luna Beller-Tadiar
study for a copy (code surfing)
Janet Eilber
Maria Perez
Teres
Jessica Tong
Kara Jenelle Wade
ÌYÁguration "Wade" excerpt
Dante Puleio
Beatrice Ferrari
DUST
Kyle Abraham
Gerson Lanza
Love Me or Leave Me
Michael Novak
Brandon Coleman
ROLLBACK
Melanie Person
Nattie Trogdon & Hollis Bartlett
UNCONVENTIONAL DANCE: Big Kmart
Dante Puleio
Maxine Flasher-Düzgüneş
strikethrough '21
Kyle Abraham
Enrique Villacreses
5th Møøn
Melanie Person
In-Person Performances
at The 92nd Street Y as part of the Harkness Studio Series
in the Newly Renovated Buttenwieser Hall
Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm
Friday's performance is available online from Saturday, April 15, 12 pm - Tuesday, April 18, 12 pm
In Person and Online Tickets from $25
Ye Li
You Will Return
Melanie Person
McKay House and Emma Morrison
there goes the point
Jessica Tong
Stephen Shynes
suRREALIST
Michael Novak
Doron Perk
Pedestrian Ballet
Kyle Abraham
Spencer James Weidie
MEMORY [19]
Janet Eilber
Lily Mello & Kali Petrizzo
I Spit Out the Gold (2022)
Dante Puleio
Mikaela Morisato
Excerpt from "Euphonic Connection"
Michael Novak
Julia Ramirez
A Subject Under Consideration
Janet Eilber
Ruben Andres Castillo Gomez
Los Inmigrantes
Jessica Tong