92NY Harkness Dance Center to Host Megan Fairchild Masterclass

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) announces Before the Bow: Masterclass Workshop with Megan Fairchild on Sunday, March 15. Drawing from her extraordinary career with New York City Ballet and geared towards dedicated young dancers ages 12–18, this immersive workshop offers a rare opportunity to train, learn, and reflect with one of today's most respected ballerinas, and is ideal for students seeking not only technical growth, but also a long-term perspective on artistry, resilience, and life in dance. Registration begins at $250 and is available here.

The day begins with a rigorous technique class rooted in clarity, musicality, and precision, followed by an in-depth exploration of Balanchine choreography. Dancers will study excerpts from Coppélia, one of Ms. Fairchild's final performance roles, gaining insight into stylistic nuance, artistry, and storytelling.

In the afternoon, participants will get a break from dancing as the focus shifts to dancer wellness. Through a guided conversation, moderated by her brother Robbie Fairchild, Megan will discuss topics from her book, The Ballerina Mindset, which draws on the wisdom she gained from a 25-year career in an intense and competitive industry. This session invites dancers to ask questions, reflect, and gain practical tools for navigating the pressures of training, performing, and identity, both inside and outside the studio.

“I'm very much looking forward to this master class day at The 92nd Street Y,” said Megan. “I've learned so much over the course of my career at NYCB, including how to conquer the physical and mental challenges, and I'm so excited to share it with the younger generation. Looking forward to meeting you all!”

Workshop Schedule

11am - 12:30pm - technique class

12:45 - 1:15pm - pointe warmup

1:15 - 2:15pm - variations

2:30 - 4pm - conversation Q&A moderated by Robbie Fairchild

Registration Options

$250: full-day workshop; signed book, The Ballerina Mindset; photo opportunity with Megan.

$500: full-day workshop; signed book, The Ballerina Mindset; photo opportunity with Megan,

a signed pair of Megan's toe shoes; and two seats to the workshop observation, allowing family members of workshop participants to join.

Megan Fairchild is a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and began her dance training at the age of four at Dance Concepts in Sandy, Utah and at the Ballet West Conservatory in Salt Lake City. She moved to New York City to train at the School of American Ballet, the official school of the New York City Ballet, in 2000 and was hired as an apprentice with NYCB the following year. Ms. Fairchild was promoted to the rank of soloist in 2004 and to principal in 2005. Ms. Fairchild's expansive repertoire with New York City Ballet includes principal roles in classical, full-length ballets such as Swan Lake, Coppelia, Sleeping Beauty, and La Sylphide, as well as principal roles in ballets choreographed by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Peter Martins, and Alexei Ratmansky. She was featured as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the 2011 telecast of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, streamed in movie theaters worldwide. From 2014-2015 she performed on Broadway as Miss Turnstiles in the revival of On the Town, for which she was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award and received a Theatre World Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. In addition to performing full time with the New York City Ballet, Ms. Fairchild is currently on the faculty at the School of American Ballet and has completed her MBA with NYU's Stern School of Business. Her first book came out December 2021 titled, The Ballerina Mindset, published by Penguin, with universal advice for dancers and non-dancers alike on how to take care of your mental health while striving towards excellence. She is the proud mother of three beautiful girls and is looking forward to her retirement from New York City Ballet in May of 2026.