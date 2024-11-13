92NY Harkness Dance Center Presents The Bang Group's NUT/CRACKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back by popular demand! The Bang Group's Nut/Cracked is not the usual holiday dance fare. Shake off the tinsel as choreographer David Parker returns to the 92NY stage for tap, vaudeville, ballet, disco, contemporary dance and genre-nonconforming glee.

Nut/Cracked makes Tchaikovsky's beloved score swing with unexpected arrangements by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, and Fred Waring & the Pennsylvanians.

"Following up on the success of Nut/Cracked at the Harkness Dance Center last year, we're returning to make this season just as bright. Nut/Cracked is my holiday gift to New York's scrappy, irreverent, resilient and hilarious dance community in all its glorious eclecticism," comments David Parker.

"Conceived in the spirit of dancing schools across the country with their inevitable Nutcrackers and embossed with New York City grit, Nut/Cracked cuts the plot loose and revels in the simple essences of the season--snow, ice, evergreens, greed, competition, generosity, presents, addictions, tap shoes and toe shoes. The hall is decked, and we're delighted to be back."

Following the performances on December 14 at 2 pm and December 16 at 6:30 pm, 92NY's Weill Art Gallery will be transformed into a winter wonderland for a family-friendly party with playful props from the show. Think rhythmic tap shoes, elegant pointe shoes, silly bubble wrap, and so much more - a photo booth, spirited cornhole, and twirling dreidel games. Warm your heart with delicious treats from our hot chocolate station and satisfy your sweet cravings at Dylan's Candy Bar. Every activity is included with your performance ticket.