I sip on my morning coffee and think about how closely creativity is tied to my identity. It’s not just something we do. It’s something we are. As artists, the art we make is part of us. The ideas, the projects, the constant urge to build or express do not wait for scheduled hours. They follow us through the day, into the night, and back again. Creative work doesn’t turn off when the laptop closes or when the task is done. It lingers. It loops in our heads during quiet moments, surfaces at odd hours, and often blurs the line between our personal lives and our professional ones.

This isn’t about overworking or chasing some ideal of being “always on.” It’s about the simple truth that when you care deeply about your profession, it becomes part of you. And that kind of relationship to your work looks very different from the standard 9 to 5.

If this sounds familiar to you too, have you ever paused and asked yourself: Is this a bad thing? Could I have better work-life balance? Sure. Probably. But here’s what I’ve come to believe: to be creative is to stay curious. To keep exploring. And honestly, I never want a break from that. Yes, it’s my job to create. But for me, creating is also an outlet, a release, a way of making sense of things. That duality, where your passion is also your profession, is a strange pairing. It doesn’t always make sense to someone outside this world. But for those of us inside it, it’s our drive.

Creative work doesn’t follow a schedule. It shows up unannounced, in the middle of the night, mid-conversation, mid-commute. There’s no "off" switch. And while that can be draining at times, it also feels like a gift. Because when you’re building something you believe in, the hours don’t feel wasted. They feel invested. Of course, the balance isn’t perfect. Sometimes I wish I could shut it all off and just be. But then an idea hits, and I’m scribbling in my Notes app again. I’ve come to accept that this is part of it. This is how I work, and more importantly, how I find my fire.

This industry has given me a lot. It’s pushed me, humbled me, taught me to be adaptable, to stay hungry, to keep going. I want to become the best version of what I imagine for myself, a multi-hyphenate who never stops learning, never stops evolving.

So no, I don’t mind the late nights. I don’t mind the endless tabs open in my head. I chose this path because it challenges me to keep reaching. And even when it’s exhausting, it feels like the right kind of work, the kind tied to purpose, not an easy check off my to-do list.

If you’re the same, if you find yourself thinking, creating, dreaming beyond the margins of the day, know that it’s valid. You’re not doing too much. You’re doing what you love and I encourage that more than anything. While it doesn’t always look picture perfect, it’s the kind of work that holds weight. It’s enduring. I sip on my morning coffee, savoring the subtle trace that lingers long after the cup is empty.

9-never.