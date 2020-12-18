Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Adam Pascal videos we can't stop watching!
Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!
Don't miss his performance on Sunday, December 20 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, December 21 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
What You Own from Rent with Anthony Rapp
Medley of 70s Hits with the cast of Disaster!
Light My Candle with Daphne Rubin-Vega
Will Power from Something Rotten!
Radio from Memphis
Written in the Stars from Aida with Heather Headley
One Step Too Far from Aida with Heather Headley and Sherie Rene Scott
Maybe This Time from Cabaret
One Song Glory from Rent
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021
Producer Mark Cortale has announced that five award-winning stars of the stage and screen will join the January 2021 line-up of The Seth Concert Serie...
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour Announces New Launch Dates - Premiering in Chicago in 2022
Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the North American tour, previously scheduled to begin Nov 21, 2020 in New Orleans, will run technical ...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney
According to Deadline, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been again delayed by Disney. The release of the movie, which was fi...
You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury it...