8th International Segal Film Festival on Theatre and Performance to Take Place in May

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center of CUNY will hold its eighth international Segal Film Festival on Theatre and Performance Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18 and Monday, May 20, 2024, at The Segal Theatre Center, The Graduate Center, CUNY in New York City. This year's Festival program features films, short films, performance art and documentaries, including several US and world premieres.

Screenings are afternoons and evenings--see the complete schedule at https://www.thesegalcenter.org/film-festival.

FTP presents films that deal directly with the themes of theater and performance. Its mission is to invite experimental and established theater makers to present work created for the screen – not filmed archival recordings – to audiences and industry professionals from around the world.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Segal Film Festival had evolved into the premier US event for new film and video work focusing on theatre and performance. After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, the 2022 FTP Film Festival presented over 100 screenings from over 60 countries, where many theatre artists engaged in Zoom and DIY projects created from home or outside theatres.

Now, it is once again time to share an overview of some of the most compelling works created for the screen by theatre artists during the last two years – in person.

The festival is co-curated and co-produced by Frank Hentschker & Tomek Smolarski of the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center.

The FTP 2024 will present the following works: Juggle & Hide by Wichaya (Japan); Genocide And Movements by Andreia Beatriz (Brazil), Hamilton Borges dos Santos and Luis Carlos de Alencar; Schlingensief: A Voice That Shook the Silence by Bettina Böhler (Germany); Talk to Us by Kirsten Burgen; The Making of Pinocchio by Rosana Cade and Ivor MacAskill (Scotland, UK); Nightshades - Veronica Viper by Ellen Callaghan (USA); Chinoiserie Redux by Ping Chong, Kristina Varshavskaya (Canada); Die Kinder der Toten by Kelly Copper & Pavol Liska / Nature Theater of Oklahome (Germany); Film mon corps virtuel et mon double by Bruno Deville Simon Senn (Switzerland); Queendom by Agniia Galdanova (USA/France); Book of Jacob by Krzysztof Garbaczewski (USA/Poland); Snow White by Dr.GoraParasit (Lithuania); Next... II (Mali/Iceland) by Janne Gregor (Island, Mali, Germany); Making of the Money Opera by Amitesh Grover (India); Dancing Pina by Florian Heinzen-Ziob (Germany); Maria Klassenerg by Magda Hueckel i Tomek Sliwinski (Poland) ; The End Is Not What I Thought It Would Be by Andrea Kleine (USA); The Utopians by Michael Klien & En Dynamei (Greece); I am not Ok by Gabrielle Lansner (USA) ; Aeschylus' Oresteia by Carolin Mader (Germany); Roll Call: The Roots to Strange Fruit by Jonathan McCrory/National Black Theatre (USA); Elfriede Jelinek - Language Unleashed by Claudia Muller (Germany/Austria); The Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski (Poland/Syndrome); Muse by Pete O'Hare USA); Swing and Sway by Fernanda Pessoa and Chica Barbosa (Brazil); Revolution 21 by Martyna Peszko (Poland) ; Conference of the Absent by Rimini Protocol (Haug/Kaegi/Wetzel) & Expander Film (Lilli Kuschel, Stefan Korsinsky) (Germany); Who is Eugenio Barba by Magdalene Remoundou (Greece); Living Hans-Thies Lehmann by Christoph Rüter (Germany); Women of Theatre, New York by Juney Smith USA); Interstate by Jennie Mary Tei Liu (USA); Red Day by Besim Ugzmajli (Kosovo); Objects in Black by Jacqueline Wade (USA); Wo by Jiemin Yang; Newcomer “H” Sokerissa by Aoki Yuuki; Love by Alexander Zeldin - Schaubühne Berlin (Germany)

For all info, trailers, times, details and RSVP for the entire festival, including the complete schedule of in-person screenings, please visit: https://www.thesegalcenter.org/film-festival.

DAY-BY-DAY SCHEDULE OF IN-PERSON SCREENINGS

Thursday, May 16:

Queendom by Agniia Galdanova (6:00-7:00 PM)

Maria Klassenberg by Tomasz Sliwinski and Magda Hueckel (World Premiere) (7:50-8:50 PM)

Friday, May 17

Genocide and Movements by Andreia Beatriz, Hamilton Borges dos Santos and Luis Carlos de Alencar (6:00 - 7:00 PM)

Swing & Sway by Fernanda Pessoa and Chica Barbosa (7:00 - 8:00 PM)

Making of Pinocchio by Cade & MacAskill (8:00 -9:30 PM)

Saturday, May 18

Who is Eugenio Barba by Magdalene Remoundou (10:00 - 11:00 AM)

Love (Schausbuhne) (11:05 AM -12:05 PM)

Schlingensief: A Voice That Shook the Silence by Frieder Schlaich (12:10 - 2:15 PM)

ELFRIEDE JELINEK - LANGUAGE UNLEASHED by Claudia Muller (2:20 - 3:50 PM)

Dancing Pina by Florian Heinzen-Ziob (4:00 - 5:51 PM)

Monday, May 20

Die Kinder der Toten Kelly Copper & Pavol Liška - Nature Theater of Oklahoma (2:00 - 3:30 PM)

Viewing of selected short films from the festival lineup (3:35 - 5:15 PM)

Chinoiserie Redux by Ping Chong, Kristina Varshavskaya (5:20 - 6:40)

Revolution 21 by Martyna Peszko (6:45 - 7:45 PM)

The Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski (7:50 - 9:30 PM)

Some of these can be streamed online as well. See https://www.thesegalcenter.org/film-festival for full info.

ONLINE ONLY SCREENINGS

Thirteen films are screening online only. For info & links to these, see: https://www.thesegalcenter.org/film-festival

ABOUT THE CURATORS:

Dr. Frank Hentschker (Executive Director, The Segal Center) holds a PhD in theater from the now legendary Institute for Applied Theatre Studies in Giessen, Germany. He came to the Graduate Center in 2001 as program director for the Graduate Center's Martin E. Segal Theatre Center and was appointed to the central doctoral faculty in theater in 2009.

Tomek Smolarski is the Film and Performing Arts Curator at the Polish Cultural Institute New York. From 2001 to 2007, he served as Communications Officer and Music Curator at the Polish Cultural Institute New York. He left the PCINY to travel the world with a focus on his favorite place, India, where he spent almost a year. Upon his return to the US, he moved to California to work independently as a cultural manager presenting and producing concerts, films and theatrical performances throughout the US and Poland. His latest project was a New York premiere of Trash Story, by a Polish playwright Magda Fertacz. He holds a MA degree in history from the Silesian University in Katowice.

