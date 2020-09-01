8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Telly Leung's Birdland Concert!

Telly Leung is stopping by Birdland this week!

There's no doubt Telly Leung can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on September 3 at 7 p.m.!

Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola.

I'll Cover You from Rent at 54 Below

All Good Gifts from Godspell with Hunter Parrish and the cast of Godspell at the Barnes and Noble CD Signing

Who Will Love Me As I Am? from Side Show with Taylor Trensch at Broadway Backwards

A Whole New World from Aladdin with Arielle Jacobs at Broadway in Bryant Park

What Makes a Man from Allegiance

I Want It All from Baby with Jason Michael Snow and Brian Charles Rooney at Broadway Backwards

Home from The Wiz

Go the Distance from Hercules at Birdland Jazz Club

