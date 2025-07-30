68th Annual NY Emmy Awards Nominations Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 68th Annual New York Emmy® Award nominations were announced on July 29, 2025 at the PIX 11 Studio in New York. Hosting the announcement was NY Emmy® Awards Chair and PIX 11 Senior Correspondent Mavin Scott.

Several Broadway-related programs were honored this year. The docuseries, "Welcome to Hell's Kitchen," which chronicled the making of the hit Alicia Keys musical, was nominated in the category of Arts/Entertainment (Short Form Content). Also nominated in this category was Buena Vista Social Club: The Road to Broadway and content from The Broadway League Foundation.

Other notable Broadway nominees include News 12's "Swept Away: A Broadway Tale of Survival," the "Broadway and Beyond: At the Tonys" program on WCBS and PIX11, a commercial for Good Night, and Good Luck, and more.

Check out the full list of nominations HERE.

The 3rd Annual NY Sports Emmy Awards Ceremony will take place on September 16th at the New York Marriott Marquis and the 68th Annual NY Emmy® Awards will also be presented at the New York Marriott Marquis at 1535 Broadway NY, NY 10036 on October 11th. The 68th Gala is divided into two ceremonies, The Creative Arts Ceremony and the 68th Annual NY Emmy Awards Gala.

It was also announced that NY Emmy® Awards Chair and PIX 11 Senior Correspondent, Mavin Scott will be presented the NY Chapter’s highest honor, their Governor’s Award at the 68th Annual NY Emmy Awards Gala on October 11th recognizing his over 50 years of journalistic achievement.