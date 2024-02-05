68th Annual Drama Desk Awards to be Held in June; Nominations to be Revealed in April

To be eligible for consideration for Drama Desk Awards this season, productions must open no later than Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented on Monday, June 10, 2024.
 
The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater honors for which productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

To be eligible for consideration for Drama Desk Awards this season, productions must open no later than Thursday, April 25, 2024. The nominations will be announced on Monday, April 29. Details and venues will be announced in the coming months.
 
As was the case last year, all performance categories will be gender-neutral and they are: Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. 
 
Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.
 
Staci Levine will produce this year’s ceremony, as she did last year.
 
The Drama Desk Awards, which are presented annually, honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards reflect enthusiasm for all aspects of New York’s professional theater.

The 2023-2024 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composted of: Martha Wade Steketee (Chair; freelance: UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Daniel Dinero (Theater Is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (freelance: Theatermania), Margaret Hall (Playbill), and Charles Wright, ex-officio.
 



