 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

58 Participating Regional Awards Programs Set for 2026 Jimmy Awards

Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers.

By: Feb. 18, 2026
58 Participating Regional Awards Programs Set for 2026 Jimmy Awards Image

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 58 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 17th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. 

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers and sponsor their travel to New York City to participate in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, culminating in the annual Jimmy Awards ceremony live on a Broadway stage and livestreamed on the Jimmy Awards YouTube channel.

At the ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow several awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards is an industry leader in charting the future of live performance, with over 90 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours, and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music. Take a look back at the 2025 Jimmy Awards HERE!

Albuquerque, NM

Enchantment Awards
Popejoy Hall
May 3, 2026

Appleton, WI

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
May 16, 2026

Atlanta, GA

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Fox Theatre/Broadway Across America/Arts Bridge Foundation
April 16, 2026

Austin, TX

Heller Awards for Young Artists
Texas Performing Arts
May 6, 2026

Boise, ID

The Patty Duke Awards
The Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts
May 15, 2026

Boston, MA

METG Musical Theater Awards
Broadway In Boston
June 8, 2026

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Wonder Awards
Shea's Performing Arts Center
May 16, 2026

Charlotte, NC

The Blumey Awards
Blumenthal Arts
May 17, 2026

Chattanooga, TN

The Jewel Awards
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation
May 9, 2026

Chicago, IL

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Broadway In Chicago
May 11, 2026

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Playhouse Square
May 16, 2026

Columbus, OH

CAPA Marquee Awards
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts
May 13, 2026

Dallas, TX

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Broadway Dallas
May 2, 2026

Dayton, OH

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Dayton Live
June 2, 2026

Denver, CO

The Bobby G Awards
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
May 15, 2026

Des Moines, IA

Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Des Moines Performing Arts
May 28, 2026

Durham, NC

The DPAC Rising Star Awards
Durham Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2026

East Lansing, MI

Sutton Foster Awards
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
May 31, 2026

Eugene, OR

Hult High School Musical Theatre Awards
Hult Center for the Performing Arts
June 2, 2026

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards
Walton Arts Center
May 23, 2026

Houston, TX

Tommy Tune Awards
Theatre Under The Stars
May 8, 2026

Huntsville, AL

The Tallulah Awards
Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville
May 17, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Blue Star Awards
Starlight
May 21, 2026

Knoxville, TN

The Marquee Awards
Tennessee Theatre
May 17, 2026

La Mirada, CA

Spirit of the MACY Awards
McCoy/Rigby Entertainment
May 23, 2026

Las Vegas, NV

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
May 3, 2026

Little Rock, AR

The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas
Celebrity Attractions
May 11, 2026

Logan, UT

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards - Michael Ballam Awards
Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre
May 9, 2026

Los Angeles, CA

The Jerry Herman Awards
Broadway in Hollywood - Nederlander
May 3, 2026

Louisville, KY

The KPA Bradley Awards
Kentucky Performing Arts
May 31, 2026

Madison, WI

The Jerrys
Overture Center for the Arts
June 7, 2026

Memphis, TN

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Orpheum Theatre Group
May 21, 2026

Miami, FL

The Arshties
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County
May 16, 2026

Midland, PA

Henry Mancini Awards
Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2026

Minneapolis, MN

Spotlight Education
Hennepin Arts
June 9, 2026

Nashville, TN

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
May 24, 2026

New Haven, CT

The Stephen Sondheim Awards
Shubert Theatre of New Haven/Black Rock Theater
May 9, 2026

New York, NY

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Disney Theatrical Group/Broadway Education Alliance Inc.
May 17, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK

The Kelli O'Hara Awards
OKC Broadway
May 29, 2026

Omaha, NE

Nebraska Theater Academy
Omaha Performing Arts
May 31, 2026

Orlando, FL

Applause Awards
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
May 30, 2026

Palm Springs, CA

The Lucie Arnaz Awards
McCallum Theatre
May 31, 2026

Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Independence Awards
Ensemble Arts Philly
May 19, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA

Gene Kelly Awards
Pittsburgh CLO
May 23, 2026

Providence, RI

Ocean State Star Awards
Providence Performing Arts Center
May 3, 2026

Rochester, NY

Stars of Tomorrow
Rochester Broadway Theatre League
May 21, 2026

San Antonio, TX

The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards
Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres/ATG Entertainment
May 17, 2026

San Diego, CA

The Broadway San Diego Awards
Broadway San Diego – Nederlander
May 24, 2026

San Francisco, CA

Sara Bareilles Awards
BroadwaySF/ATG Entertainment
May 3, 2026

San Jose, CA

Rita Moreno Awards
Broadway San Jose
May 18, 2026

Schenectady, NY

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative
May 16, 2026

St. Louis, MO

The Ken Page Awards
The Fabulous Fox Theatre
May 28, 2026

Tampa, FL

Broadway Star of the Future
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
May 17, 2026

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
ASU Gammage
May 23, 2026

Tucson, AZ

The Monte Awards
Broadway in Tucson/Arts Express
May 17, 2026

Tulsa, OK

The Discovery Awards
Celebrity Attractions, an ATG Entertainment Company / Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust
May 29, 2026

Washington, D.C.

Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
Broadway at The National – Nederlander
May 30, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center Dream Awards
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
May 31, 2026


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos