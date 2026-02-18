58 Participating Regional Awards Programs Set for 2026 Jimmy Awards

The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 58 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 17th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers and sponsor their travel to New York City to participate in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, culminating in the annual Jimmy Awards ceremony live on a Broadway stage and livestreamed on the Jimmy Awards YouTube channel.

At the ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow several awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards is an industry leader in charting the future of live performance, with over 90 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours, and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music. Take a look back at the 2025 Jimmy Awards HERE!

Albuquerque, NM

Enchantment Awards

Popejoy Hall

May 3, 2026

Appleton, WI

Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

May 16, 2026

Atlanta, GA

Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards

Fox Theatre/Broadway Across America/Arts Bridge Foundation

April 16, 2026

Austin, TX

Heller Awards for Young Artists

Texas Performing Arts

May 6, 2026

Boise, ID

The Patty Duke Awards

The Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts

May 15, 2026

Boston, MA

METG Musical Theater Awards

Broadway In Boston

June 8, 2026

Buffalo, NY

Shea's Wonder Awards

Shea's Performing Arts Center

May 16, 2026

Charlotte, NC

The Blumey Awards

Blumenthal Arts

May 17, 2026

Chattanooga, TN

The Jewel Awards

The Tivoli Theatre Foundation

May 9, 2026

Chicago, IL

Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway In Chicago

May 11, 2026

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards

Playhouse Square

May 16, 2026

Columbus, OH

CAPA Marquee Awards

Columbus Association for the Performing Arts

May 13, 2026

Dallas, TX

Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards

Broadway Dallas

May 2, 2026

Dayton, OH

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards

Dayton Live

June 2, 2026

Denver, CO

The Bobby G Awards

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

May 15, 2026

Des Moines, IA

Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Des Moines Performing Arts

May 28, 2026

Durham, NC

The DPAC Rising Star Awards

Durham Performing Arts Center

May 17, 2026

East Lansing, MI

Sutton Foster Awards

Wharton Center for Performing Arts

May 31, 2026

Eugene, OR

Hult High School Musical Theatre Awards

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

June 2, 2026

Fayetteville, AR

Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards

Walton Arts Center

May 23, 2026

Houston, TX

Tommy Tune Awards

Theatre Under The Stars

May 8, 2026

Huntsville, AL

The Tallulah Awards

Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville

May 17, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Blue Star Awards

Starlight

May 21, 2026

Knoxville, TN

The Marquee Awards

Tennessee Theatre

May 17, 2026

La Mirada, CA

Spirit of the MACY Awards

McCoy/Rigby Entertainment

May 23, 2026

Las Vegas, NV

Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

May 3, 2026

Little Rock, AR

The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas

Celebrity Attractions

May 11, 2026

Logan, UT

Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards - Michael Ballam Awards

Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre

May 9, 2026

Los Angeles, CA

The Jerry Herman Awards

Broadway in Hollywood - Nederlander

May 3, 2026

Louisville, KY

The KPA Bradley Awards

Kentucky Performing Arts

May 31, 2026

Madison, WI

The Jerrys

Overture Center for the Arts

June 7, 2026

Memphis, TN

The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Orpheum Theatre Group

May 21, 2026

Miami, FL

The Arshties

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

May 16, 2026

Midland, PA

Henry Mancini Awards

Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center

May 17, 2026

Minneapolis, MN

Spotlight Education

Hennepin Arts

June 9, 2026

Nashville, TN

Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

May 24, 2026

New Haven, CT

The Stephen Sondheim Awards

Shubert Theatre of New Haven/Black Rock Theater

May 9, 2026

New York, NY

The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance

Disney Theatrical Group/Broadway Education Alliance Inc.

May 17, 2026

Oklahoma City, OK

The Kelli O'Hara Awards

OKC Broadway

May 29, 2026

Omaha, NE

Nebraska Theater Academy

Omaha Performing Arts

May 31, 2026

Orlando, FL

Applause Awards

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

May 30, 2026

Palm Springs, CA

The Lucie Arnaz Awards

McCallum Theatre

May 31, 2026

Philadelphia, PA

The Philadelphia Independence Awards

Ensemble Arts Philly

May 19, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA

Gene Kelly Awards

Pittsburgh CLO

May 23, 2026

Providence, RI

Ocean State Star Awards

Providence Performing Arts Center

May 3, 2026

Rochester, NY

Stars of Tomorrow

Rochester Broadway Theatre League

May 21, 2026

San Antonio, TX

The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards

Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres/ATG Entertainment

May 17, 2026

San Diego, CA

The Broadway San Diego Awards

Broadway San Diego – Nederlander

May 24, 2026

San Francisco, CA

Sara Bareilles Awards

BroadwaySF/ATG Entertainment

May 3, 2026

San Jose, CA

Rita Moreno Awards

Broadway San Jose

May 18, 2026

Schenectady, NY

High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors

Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative

May 16, 2026

St. Louis, MO

The Ken Page Awards

The Fabulous Fox Theatre

May 28, 2026

Tampa, FL

Broadway Star of the Future

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

May 17, 2026

Tempe, AZ

ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards

ASU Gammage

May 23, 2026

Tucson, AZ

The Monte Awards

Broadway in Tucson/Arts Express

May 17, 2026

Tulsa, OK

The Discovery Awards

Celebrity Attractions, an ATG Entertainment Company / Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust

May 29, 2026

Washington, D.C.

Brandon Victor Dixon Awards

Broadway at The National – Nederlander

May 30, 2026

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center Dream Awards

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

May 31, 2026