58 Participating Regional Awards Programs Set for 2026 Jimmy Awards

Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers.
The Broadway League Foundation has revealed the 58 participating Regional Awards Programs for the 17th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.
The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school musical theatre students from across the country. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two local student performers and sponsor their travel to New York City to participate in The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, culminating in the annual Jimmy Awards ceremony live on a Broadway stage and livestreamed on the Jimmy Awards YouTube channel.
At the ceremony, a panel of judges will bestow several awards and scholarships, including the awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. The Jimmy Awards is an industry leader in charting the future of live performance, with over 90 alumni having performed on Broadway and in National Tours, and numerous others enjoying robust careers in film, television, and music. Take a look back at the 2025 Jimmy Awards HERE!
Enchantment Awards
Popejoy Hall
May 3, 2026
Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
May 16, 2026
Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards
Fox Theatre/Broadway Across America/Arts Bridge Foundation
April 16, 2026
Heller Awards for Young Artists
Texas Performing Arts
May 6, 2026
The Patty Duke Awards
The Velma V. Morrison Center for Performing Arts
May 15, 2026
METG Musical Theater Awards
Broadway In Boston
June 8, 2026
Shea's Wonder Awards
Shea's Performing Arts Center
May 16, 2026
The Blumey Awards
Blumenthal Arts
May 17, 2026
The Jewel Awards
The Tivoli Theatre Foundation
May 9, 2026
Broadway In Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards
Broadway In Chicago
May 11, 2026
Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards
Playhouse Square
May 16, 2026
CAPA Marquee Awards
Columbus Association for the Performing Arts
May 13, 2026
Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards
Broadway Dallas
May 2, 2026
Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards
Dayton Live
June 2, 2026
The Bobby G Awards
Denver Center for the Performing Arts
May 15, 2026
Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards
Des Moines Performing Arts
May 28, 2026
The DPAC Rising Star Awards
Durham Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2026
Sutton Foster Awards
Wharton Center for Performing Arts
May 31, 2026
Hult High School Musical Theatre Awards
Hult Center for the Performing Arts
June 2, 2026
Walton Arts Center Diamond Awards
Walton Arts Center
May 23, 2026
Tommy Tune Awards
Theatre Under The Stars
May 8, 2026
The Tallulah Awards
Broadway Theatre League of Huntsville
May 17, 2026
Blue Star Awards
Starlight
May 21, 2026
The Marquee Awards
Tennessee Theatre
May 17, 2026
Spirit of the MACY Awards
McCoy/Rigby Entertainment
May 23, 2026
Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards
The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
May 3, 2026
The Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas
Celebrity Attractions
May 11, 2026
Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards - Michael Ballam Awards
Broadway at the Eccles/Utah Opera Festival & Musical Theatre
May 9, 2026
The Jerry Herman Awards
Broadway in Hollywood - Nederlander
May 3, 2026
The KPA Bradley Awards
Kentucky Performing Arts
May 31, 2026
The Jerrys
Overture Center for the Arts
June 7, 2026
The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Orpheum Theatre Group
May 21, 2026
The Arshties
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County
May 16, 2026
Henry Mancini Awards
Pittsburgh CLO/Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center
May 17, 2026
Spotlight Education
Hennepin Arts
June 9, 2026
Spotlight Awards - Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
May 24, 2026
The Stephen Sondheim Awards
Shubert Theatre of New Haven/Black Rock Theater
May 9, 2026
The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance
Disney Theatrical Group/Broadway Education Alliance Inc.
May 17, 2026
The Kelli O'Hara Awards
OKC Broadway
May 29, 2026
Nebraska Theater Academy
Omaha Performing Arts
May 31, 2026
Applause Awards
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
May 30, 2026
The Lucie Arnaz Awards
McCallum Theatre
May 31, 2026
The Philadelphia Independence Awards
Ensemble Arts Philly
May 19, 2026
Gene Kelly Awards
Pittsburgh CLO
May 23, 2026
Ocean State Star Awards
Providence Performing Arts Center
May 3, 2026
Stars of Tomorrow
Rochester Broadway Theatre League
May 21, 2026
The Majestic Empire Foundation's Joci Awards
Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres/ATG Entertainment
May 17, 2026
The Broadway San Diego Awards
Broadway San Diego – Nederlander
May 24, 2026
Sara Bareilles Awards
BroadwaySF/ATG Entertainment
May 3, 2026
Rita Moreno Awards
Broadway San Jose
May 18, 2026
High School Musical Theatre Awards at Proctors
Collaborative School of the Arts at Proctors Collaborative
May 16, 2026
The Ken Page Awards
The Fabulous Fox Theatre
May 28, 2026
Broadway Star of the Future
Straz Center for the Performing Arts
May 17, 2026
ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards
ASU Gammage
May 23, 2026
The Monte Awards
Broadway in Tucson/Arts Express
May 17, 2026
The Discovery Awards
Celebrity Attractions, an ATG Entertainment Company / Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust
May 29, 2026
Brandon Victor Dixon Awards
Broadway at The National – Nederlander
May 30, 2026
Kravis Center Dream Awards
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
May 31, 2026
Videos