45th Asian American International Film Festival Announces Full Lineup, Key Highlights & More

The 45th Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF45), presented by CITI, and a production of Asian CineVision (ACV) in association with Asia Society, announces its full lineup. The Festival runs from August 3-13, 2022 as a hybrid festival, both in-person at Asia Society and streaming online globally.

The full lineup consists of 18 World Premieres, 32 East Coast Premieres, and 31 New York Premieres. The films represent a total of 24 countries and 20 languages. This year's program includes 73 directors. More information on the full lineup can be found at https://www.aaiff.org/program.

General Screening Tickets (either in-person/online) are available at $16/$10. Tickets for General Admission Spotlight screenings are available now at the following prices: ● Opening Night Screening + Reception | FREE CHOL SOO LEE, August 3 at 7:00pm EST at Asia Society - $100

● Centerpiece Screening + Reception | YUNI, August 6 at 7:30pm EST at Asia Society - $50

● Closing Night Screening + Reception | CHINATOWN BEAT SHORTS, August 13 at 7:00pm EST at Asia Society - $60

Pre-sale - up to 30% off - for Online All-Access Passes, Cine Passes and Gold Passes are currently on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188345®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aaiff.org%2Fticketing?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for $80, $100 and $225 respectively through August 2.

Other ticket deals are also available now:

● 3-Pack (in-person): Providing a pack of 3 tickets that can be used for any in-person general screening. Does NOT include admission to tentpole screenings or receptions. $40.

● 3-Pack (online): Providing a pack of 3 tickets that can be used for any online screening (video on demand). $25.

● 5-Pack (in-person): Providing a pack of 5 tickets that can be used for any in-person general screening. Does NOT include admission to tentpole screenings or receptions. $65.

● 5-Pack (online): Providing a pack of 5 tickets that can be used for any online screening (video on demand). $40.

● Household Ticket (online only): Providing admission to one online screening (video on demand) for viewers living in the same household $15.