2nd Annual Antonyo Award Nominations Announced - See The Full List!

The 2nd Annual Antonyo Award nominations from the 2021-2022 Broadway and Off-Broadway season have been announced!

See the full list below!

The Inaugural Antonyo Awards took place on Juneteenth, 2020 as a way to acknowledge the incredible work by Black theater artists during the 2019 - 2020 season.

BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)



Andrea Patterson, Confederates

Abena, Merry Wives

Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland

Billy Euguene Jones, On Sugarland

Britton Smith, To My Girls

Andrea Patterson, Cullud wattah

Alicia Pilgram, Cullud wattah



BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)



Kara Young, Clyde's

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Kenita R.. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew

Luke James, Thoughts of a Colored Man



BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (OFF-BROADWAY)



Alysha Deslorieux, The Visitor

Tamika Sonya Lawrence, Black No More

Ephraim Sykes, Black No More

Lillias White, Black No More

Adrianne Danrich, Intimate Apparel Opera

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo



BEST FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (ON BROADWAY)



Tavon Olds-Sample, MJ: The Musical

Ayana George, MJ: The Musical

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

James Jackson Jr., A Strange Loop

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Sidney Dupont, Paradise Square

Charity Angel Dawson, Mrs. Doubtfire



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



Ellenore Scott, Mr. Saturday Night

Bill T. Jones, Chloe Davis, Gelan Lambert, Paradise Square

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Ellenore Scott & Ayodele Casel, Funny Girl

Adesola Osakulumi, Skeleton Crew

Darrell Grand Moultrie, Space Dogs



BEST DIRECTION (OFF-BROADWAY)



Stori Ayers, Confederates

Saheem Ali, Merry Wives

Candis C. Jones, Cullud wattah

Whitney White, On Sugarland

Awoye Timpo, Wedding Band

Saheem Ali, Nollywood Dreams



BEST DIRECTION ( BROADWAY)



Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits

Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man

Ruben Santiago Hudson, Skeleton Crew

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Charles Randolph-Wright, Trouble In Mind

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Skin of Our Teeth



BEST LIGHTING DESIGN



Stacey Derosier, Wedding Band

Alan C. Edwards, Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992



BEST SCENIC DESIGN



Chris Cumberbatch, Gong Lum's Legacy

Lawrence E. Moten III, Chicken & Biscuits



BEST SOUND DESIGN



Mikaal Sulaiman, On Sugarland

Jimmy Keys, Confederates

Rena Anakwe, Wedding Band

Justin Ellington, Clyde's

Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Twi McCallum, Little Girl Blue



BEST COSTUME DESIGN (OFF- BROADWAY)



Ari Fulton, Confederates

Dede M. Ayite, Merry Wives

Dede M. Ayite, Nollywood Dreams

Qween Jean, On Sugarland

Kara Harmon, Cullud wattah

Toni-Leslie James, Suffs



BEST COSTUME DESIGN (BROADWAY)



Paul Tazewell, MJ: The Musical

Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

Sarafina Bush, Passover

Emilio Sosa, Skeleton Crew

Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Montana Levi Blanco, Skin of Our Teeth



BEST WIG/HAIR DESIGN (BROADWAY)



Nikiya Mathis, Nollywood Dreams

Earon DiAnna, On Sugarland

Cookie Jordan, Skin of Our Teeth

Cookie Jordan Clyde's

Nikiya Mathis, Confederates

Earon Chew Nealey, Cullud wattah



BEST DIGITAL THEATER PRODUCTION



The Last 5 Years, Out of the Box Theatrics

Sembalancce, New York Theatre Workshop

After Midnight, Signature Theatre Streaming On Demand



BEST AUDIO THEATER PRODUCTION



Dreamgirls on Clubhouse, Leroy Church

Paradise Blue, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Audible Theater

The Lion King on Clubhouse, Noelle Chesnut Whitmore

Mugabe, My Dad & Me, Tonderai Munyevu, Audible Theater



BEST MUSICAL ENSEMBLE



MJ: The Musical

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop

Black No More

Intimate Apparel Opera

Caroline, Or Change

The Visitor



BEST PLAY ENSEMBLE



Clyde's

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Skeleton Crew

For Colored Girls...

Skin of Our Teeth

What To Send Up When It Goes Down

Wedding Band



BEST MUSIC IN A PLAY



Justin Hicks, Cullud wattah

Justin Ellington, Tambo & Bones

Starr Busby, On Sugarland

Alphonso Horne, Wedding Band

Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues

Jimmy Keys, Skeleton Crew

Te'La and Kamauu, Thoughts of a Colored Man



BEST ORCHESTRATION



Jason Michael Webb, MJ: The Musical

Joseph Joubert, Caroline, Or Change

Daryl Waters, Black No More



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE



Michael R. Jackson, A Strange Loop

James Posner, Daryl Waters, Anthony Tidd, Tariq Trotter, Black No More

Masi Asare, Paradise Square



BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL



John Ridley, Black No More

Kwame Kweo-Armah, The Visitor

Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel Opera

Lynn Nottage, MJ: The Musical

*A Strange Loop won this category in 2020. Artists are ineligible for nomination if previously

won the category for the same work.



BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE



Laiona Michelle, Little Girl Blue

Ruben Santiago Hudson, Lackawanna Blues



BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (OFF-BROADWAY)



Crystal A. Dickinson, Cullud wattah

Susan Kelechi Watson, Merry Wives

Kiki Layne, On Sugar Land

Kyle Beltran, Case for the Existence of God

Jacob Ming-Tren, Merry Wives

Daniel J. Watts, The Last of the Love Letters

Jacob Ming-Trent, Merry Wives



BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY (BROADWAY)



Namir Smallwood, Passover

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Gabby Bean, Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble In Mind

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Laurence Fishburne, American Buffalo



BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL ( OFF-BROADWAY)



Kearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel Opera

Brittany Niccole Simpson, Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Really Written

Bryonha Marie Parham, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

Tariq Trotter, Black No More

Brandon Victor Dixon, Black No More

Justin Austin, Intimate Apparel Opera



BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL (BROADWAY)



Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical

Joaquina Kalukango (Jew-wah-keena kal-loo-kango), Paradise Square

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change



BEST REVIVAL



Macbeth

Skeleton Crew

Trouble in Mind

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992

Merry Wives

Skin of Our Teeth

*For Colored Girls... Not eligible. Won in 2020



BEST PLAY



Clyde's by Lynn Nottage

Thoughts of a Colored Man by

Kennan Scott II

Confederates by Dominique Morisseau

What To Send Up When It Goes

Down by Aleshea Harris

Nollywood Dreams by Jocelyn Bioh

On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris

Cullud wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza



BEST MUSICAL



MJ: The Musical

Paradise Square

A Strange Loop

Caroline, or Change

Intimate Apparel

Black No More