2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation Presents A MATTER OF TIME This Month

2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation is presenting A Matter of Time, the music of Matt Sullivan and the artworks of Ken Kro-Ken from Friday, September 6 through Saturday, September 24 at Gallery 2B&2C, 9 Avenue B in Manhattan's Alphabet City/East Village.

A Matter of Time's opening party will be on Saturday, September 14 at 7 PM. At 8 PM, the event will feature the Premiere performance of The Process of Illumination - featuring a group of musicians who have performed at the 2B&2C from March of 2022 to the present. The group will perform established repertoire for selected instruments followed by improvisations based on those works - hence, The Process of Illumination - getting off of the written page and into the Spirit of the Muse via free improvisation.

Ken Cro-Ken often referred to his painting process as Time Released. Similarly, music is inherently a time released process, especially Matt Sullivan's. He says, "Ken and I always referred to our performances as "Time Released." So, in addition to Ken's extraordinary painting will be music of all kinds, much of it composed by me." Images of his paintings are available on request.

In 2011, a New York Times review of one their performances said, "The most unusual work I encountered was MultipleOness, an intriguing performance art piece by the oboist Matt Sullivan and the painter Ken Cro-Ken. While Mr. Sullivan played a melancholy lament over recorded sounds, Mr. Cro-Ken poured liquids onto a canvas projected onto a video screen. The colorful liquids flowed through the painting's raised services like yellow lava, swirling in strange tandem with the oboe's melancholy tunes."

For a complete list of A Matter of Time events, visit https://2b-2c.org/.

A Matter of Time events have a $10 suggested donation. Seating is limited so please make a reservation at leonid@2b-2c.org.

These presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Matt Sullivan, Founder/Director of 2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation is an oboist/English hornist, digital hornist, composer/improviser, cultural activist and Buffet Performing Artist. His performances have been praised by The New York Times as "gorgeously lyrical" and the New Yorker for performance/programming called the "cutting edge". As composer, his innovative works for oboe, English horn and digital horn, have been featured on WNYC and WQXR, and nationally on National Public Radio and Voice of America.

Sullivan began his professional career at the age of 17 with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Wind Quintet and the Miami Philharmonic at the age of 21. Matt has been a member of Quintet of the Americas since 1980. His electro-acoustic trio, First Avenue (1981 - 2004) was one of classical music's only improvising trios ("Solace and adventure floating in the unforeseen" - NY Times). He's performed at venues include the Palladium, Roulette, The Kitchen, CBGBs, Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, The American Embassy in Kharkiv, Ukraine and others.

Matt Sullivan served as Director of both the Double Reeds Studies Program and the Woodwind Studies Program at New York University Steinhardt School's Music Performing Arts Professions (2004 - 2022) and Princeton University (1991-2022). Sullivan has been a Performing Artist for Buffet Crampon since 1997 and plays exclusively on Buffet Greenline Oboe. Sullivan's new art/performance space, 2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation, is quickly becoming one of the East Village's most exciting art/performance venues.

Remnants of the original 2B&2C Community Garden (September 2002 - March 2020) are located on 2nd Street between Aves B and C in Alphabet City/East Village/Manhattan. This was/is a green oasis in the heart of Manhattan's East Village (Alphabet City), founded by Ken Cro-Ken (1957 - 2020), ecosystem-painter, sculptor, and teacher. With a commitment to nurturing the local creative community and cultivating new relationships, 2B&2C, the art space at 9 Avenue B, serves as an artistic hub for interdisciplinary collaboration, education, social and environmental activism, and wellness practices. 2B&2C: The Ken Cro-Ken Memorial Foundation is a sanctuary for residents and visitors alike to be nourished artistically, and to see the blossoming of creative growth. In Ken's words: "my pursuit is constant: to remain connected to Nature, a sense of play; and all that results from it."