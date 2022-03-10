29PWC New Works Series Returns With GLOBAL EXCURSIONS By Maxine Kern At WHAM! Festival

The 29th Street Playwrights Collective NEW WORKS SERIES returns to in-person staged readings of new plays as part of Goddard Arts WHAM Festival (Women's History Artist Month) co-presenting GLOBAL EXCURSIONS by Maxine Kern at Bernie Wohl Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 pm

Stella Berg (Wild Banshee co-founder/actor/producer) plays the lead role of Lily, a writer who takes an unexpected "Global Excursion" by suddenly fainting on a subway platform between Atlantic Ave and Pacific Street. Her mind bridges the past and present as it "unspools" like an old- fashioned movie reel. Symbolic archetypes take hold of her world for a "moment in time," revealing surrealistic memories and dreams. Surprising truths emerge, sparking a new relationship and a new understanding of human life."

GLOBAL EXCURSIONS also features: Marnie Andrews (Berrilla Kerr Playwriting award), Matt Biagini (MEASURE FOR MEASURE/Barefoot Shakespeare), Jacob Harran, (Uncle Luigi in TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING and Sam, The Pickle Man, in CROSSING DELANCEY), Jane Ives (MARAT/SADE), Brian Richardson (W.E.B. DuBOIS: A MAN FOR ALL TIMES solo show and GOTHAM) and Susan Skosko (IT SHOULDA).

The director is Ryan Pierce (Little Eagle) who also directed Kern's RED EMMA for 29PWC in 2020. Pierce is a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape tribal nation and founder of Eagle Project, a theater company dedicated to exploring the American identity through the performing arts and our Native American heritage, http://www.eagleprojectarts.org.

Maxine Kern's plays include, "Emily's Will" & "Totems" based on the life of Canadian artist Emily Carr; workshopped by The Tempest Ladies/Wild Banchees. "Dostoyevsky", a play about two sisters facing the magical unknown on a starry night, presented by Cosmic Orchid @ The Theater for the New City, and "Red Emma" based on the life of social activist Emma Goldman, presented by Parity Productions. Red Emma received an Award for "Outstanding Playwriting" in the Global Connections Festivity and was presented as part of 29PWC's New Works Series in 2021.

GLOBAL EXCURSIONS is co-presented as part of WHAM! Women's History Artists Month at Goddard Community Arts. A portion of the donations raised during this month support Goddard's Performing Arts Academy, a summer program serving children ages 8-14. For more information on the WHAM Festival and to see the entire month's line up of programs, please visit https://goddard.org/wham2022/

The 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights and is committed to gender parity with a membership of at least 50% women writers. 29PWC's goal is to foster new work for the stage through weekly craft discussions, writing sessions, readings of developing work, structured feedback, and public staged readings via the New Works Series. Visit us at www.29thStreetPlaywrightsCollective.org

To RSVP on EVENTBRITE, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-excursions-wham-2022-tickets-273250408327.