26th Annual Broadway Barks Hosted by Bernadette Peters & Sutton Foster Set for August

BROADWAY BARKS will host their 26th Annual animal adoption event on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Broadway’s iconic Shubert Alley. The program begins at 3pm and celebrity presentations of adoptable pets will take place between 5-6:30 pm. This star-studded dog and cat adoption celebration will benefit New York City area animal rescue groups. Multiple Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters (Barks co-founder) and Sutton Foster will co-host the festivities. The event is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.



The afternoon features celebrities of the Great White Way who use their star power to help find loving homes for adoptable animals from 26 participating rescue groups and shelters. Shubert Alley is located between West 44th and 45th Streets, and between Broadway and Eighth Avenues in the heart of New York City’s Theater District.



The August 3rd event is free and open to the public. Celebrity participants to be announced.



Bernadette will again be joined by Elaine Paige as they co-host WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) one week later, on Saturday, August 10th in London at St. Paul’s Church, Covent Garden. This will be the 2nd annual live event in London to further provide homes to dogs and cats. WEST END WOOFS first started during the pandemic in 2020.

Photo credit: Andrew Eccles,Jenny Anderson